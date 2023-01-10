North Texas temperature to hit near-record high; elevated fire concerns in the afternoon

Near-record temperatures are forecast for North Texas Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Forecast temperatures for Tuesday are 15-25 degrees higher than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth .

The record high for the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Jan. 10 was 79 degrees which happened in 1995 and 2017.

Tuesday is expected to reach 80 in Fort Worth, possibly breaking the record.

Warm and dry conditions may lead to elevated fire weather concerns across western North and Central Texas Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A midweek cold front is expected to bring temperatures closer to normal this week with highs in the upper 50s on Thursday and lower to mid 60s Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to slightly rise again to the lower 70s on Saturday.