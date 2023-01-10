ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson, AL

WDEF

Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Whitfield County Man Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A man was found guilty on Friday of involuntary manslaughter from an incident in 2020. Mitchell Dion Morgan, 58, caused a wreck resulting in a man’s death, documents reveal. A press release from the Conasauga Judicial Circuit says Morgan will face sentencing for...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

HCSO officials warn of rising mail theft

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Porch pirates are back to plundering, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The department recently said via press release that “several mail thefts” are being experienced throughout the community and that “random mail thefts” still occur even though the holidays have come and gone.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Man Sentenced in Bribery Charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — General Manager of an electric company in Alabama has been sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, according to affiliate station WHNT. Bryce Purdy plead guilty to bribery charges in October of last year. Sources say he was taken into federal custody. Purdy was...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Fire Displaces East Chattanooga Family

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family in East Chattanooga has lost everything after a house fire early Saturday Morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says they responded to a house on the 25-hundred block of Wheeler Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.. There were three residents and two pets inside the home at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Walker County Man Confirmed Dead after Thursday’s Storms

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A local man has been confirmed dead following Thursday’s storms. Officials stated that an employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation was killed in the line of duty. Officials confirmed on Friday that GDOT employee, Sean Kornacki, was killed while helping clear the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Hazardous Road Conditions in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported flooding, lines and trees down, and hazardous road conditions. The CDOT is warning people to use extreme caution while out on the roads today. They have shared the following locations with road hazards:. Main Street between Market Street...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wall Collapses, Cars Damaged Downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Part of a building collapsed Thursday morning in Downtown Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car was crushed by fallen bricks. Lindsey Rogers, the public information officer with the Chattanooga Fire Department, said, “Around 11:30 this morning, our units responded here to 27 West Main Street. 9-1-1 was receiving multiple reports of a structural collapse.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Concerned Parents to Attend School Board Meeting

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Parents and grandparents in Walker County are fed up what they call extremely inappropriate books within the local schools. Concerned family members plan to take their frustrations to the next Walker County School Board meeting on January 17 at 6 p.m. One parent says...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

More to the Story: COVID Response

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Jennifer Davis is a registered nurse, working for LifeSpring Community Health. She heads the group’s COVID response team. LifeSpring was actually one of the first local facilities to administer vaccinations when the pandemic started. Davis says things have quieted down quite a bit since...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Free On-Street Parking on MLK Jr. Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Downtown Chattanooga will offer free on-street meter parking on MLK Jr. Day, according to the Chattanooga Parking Authority. On Monday, January 16, 2023, on-street parking meters will not be enforced in Downtown Chattanooga, they say. People will not need to pay for on-street parking during...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Sandhill Crane Festival Draws Nature Lovers to the Hiwassee

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. (WDEF)- Bird watching enthusiasts are gathering along the Hiwassee River this weekend to enjoy some peak views. The 32nd annual Sandhill Crane Festival along the Hiwassee River brings enthusiasts who will brave very cold weather and windy conditions to catch glimpses of the majestic Sandhill Crane. While the...
BIRCHWOOD, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Mocs Women win in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The Chattanooga Mocs ‘Big Three’ combined for 64 points in the Mocs 78-70 overtime thriller against Mercer in the Roundhouse Saturday afternoon. Raven Thompson had the hot hand early and ended with a career-high tying 23 points while Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored half of her points in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tivoli Theatre Renovations Continuing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Work is continuing on renovating and expanding the Tivoli Theatre in downtown Chattanooga. A century old landmark in our community is closed off to the public for the time being. This is for the future preservation of the Tivoli Theatre. Nick Wilkerson, the CEO of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

UTC Women Fall to Samford 58-53 in SoCon Home Opener

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team saw its first half lead fall away in the second, dropping its Southern Conference home-opener 58-53 to Samford Thursday night at The McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga falls to 9-8 on the year and 1-1 in SoCon action while the Bulldogs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

