Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. According to Futurism and online marketer Gael Breton, CNET has been publishing the articles and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the...
The Noonification: Array Manipulation: Understanding JavaScript Array Methods (1/9/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Emerging...
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages
During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
4 Main Problems with Application-Layer Detection Rules
By Adam Koblentz @revealsecurity.RevealSecurity, protecting organizations against malicious activities executed by insiders in enterprise applications.
What’s The Difference Between Artificial Intelligence In Film and its Limitations in Real Life?
Artificial Intelligence is one of the most misunderstood technological innovations to ever be presented to the general public. Movies like The Terminator represent AI as monstrous killing machines that take pleasure in wiping out all of humanity because it’s the “logical” thing to do. Star Trek Nemesis represents the Borg as a sentient species of AI that hijacks the human body and bends its victims to its will. Ultron was presented in the Avengers as nothing more than a destructive force that saw humanity as evil.
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming
Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
Do Marketers Need a Special Web3 Education?
My name is Daria Volkova. I work as the Head of Brand Marketing and Product Marketing Manager for web3, blockchain, and crypto products. With this article, I want to share my thoughts and recommendations on education for marketers who work or plan to work in the field of web3. I...
How To Build Your Kickstarter Email List With A Lead Magnet Funnel
Imagine backers funding your project immediately you launch your Kickstarter campaign. That would be amazing, right? You would likely reach and surpass your funding goal before the deadline. Unfortunately, crowdfunding platforms are not like social media platforms. They don't have a crowd of backers just waiting to fund your startup.
Meet Noonies 2022 3x Winner: Zevi Reinitz Most Valuable Marketer & Greatest Storyteller
“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard. A HUGE congratulations to Zevi Reinitz, Head of Product Marketing at Livecycle who cleaned up at this year’s Noonies with 3 prestigious Tech-Marketing awards including Most Valuable Marketer, Greatest Storyteller, and Contributor of the Year, 🎉 🎉🎉
Ethical Design for Growth Marketing in Digital Commerce
Growth marketing is the philosophy of taking into consideration the best of design, marketing, technology, product principles, and data to build a product/ service for the customers. Ethical design is designing a website built on the values that the brand stands for that could cover aspects like fairness, honesty, and inclusivity. When the two meet, it sets the stage for how customers develop trust towards brands.
Setting Up Google Analytics 4 in a Next.js Project
Google Analytics is a web analytics service that tracks and reports several types of website traffic. GA4 (Google Analytics 4) was recently released, which Google claims is a new property designed for the future of website traffic measurement. Technically the upgrade comes with better features and offerings that you can...
What Is Web3? - Is Web3 Really Web3?
Web3 refers to the third generation of the World Wide Web. It aims to empower individuals and organizations through decentralized technologies such as blockchain and peer-to-peer networking. Web3 technologies have the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from finance and healthcare to supply chain management and more. People...
Reduce Javascript: Master the Basics
By Ignatius Sani @Iggy.Ignatius is skilled in a range of full-stack and web technologies, including Ruby on Rails, React, and React Native.
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
Choosing A Colocation Data Centre That’s Right For You
Data and computer systems are at the heart of most companies, which is why it is paramount that where you store your IT infrastructure meets your needs, both now and in the future. Over 40% of businesses and users already rent space in a colocation data centre and this figure is expected to continue to rise. Why is this? There’s a whole host of benefits to using a colocation provider to store your data but the primary reasons include utilising third party physical space and having power, cooling and security taken care of for you.
RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips
CEOs are constantly faced with a myriad of challenges and an avalanche of tasks on a daily basis. From delegating work to the right team members, and mentoring employees, to prioritizing tasks. It takes skill, precision, and confidence to run a company and be the captain of the ship. On...
Spotting and Preventing Formatting Errors in Your Code
This is part two in a three-part series on setting up a uniform formatting standard in your code editor. In this post I'll show how to use Roslyn Analyzers with C# to enforce some standards of code quality and code style on your code, throwing errors at compile time if any rules are not being respected and not allowing the code to be pushed to protected branches of the repository.
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
A Guide to Closing a Pull Request — Merge Commit vs Squash vs Rebase on GitHub
When Merging a Pull Request on GitHub, you mainly have three options: with a merge commit, squash or rebase. Is there anything wrong with always doing a merge commit? Well, there isn’t right or wrong here, but considering the other strategies might will likely bring you some benefits. Let me tell you why.
A New Trend in the IT Space: Blockchain Hackathons
Information technology – what’s that about? Most often, it’s about finding solutions to complex and extraordinary tasks. As developers and programmers note, anything can be implemented if:. the idea is relevant;. there is a good team that shares the point of view of the leader;. the leader...
