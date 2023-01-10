Data and computer systems are at the heart of most companies, which is why it is paramount that where you store your IT infrastructure meets your needs, both now and in the future. Over 40% of businesses and users already rent space in a colocation data centre and this figure is expected to continue to rise. Why is this? There’s a whole host of benefits to using a colocation provider to store your data but the primary reasons include utilising third party physical space and having power, cooling and security taken care of for you.

3 DAYS AGO