WSLS
Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex in Bristol, Virginia. According to an official with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning when they heard […]
pcpatriot.com
Man’s body recovered from New River in Delton area of Pulaski County
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Draper in Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing,...
supertalk929.com
Body discovered in burning vehicle leads to homicide charges in Rural Retreat
A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday morning after police discovered a body inside a burning vehicle in Rural Retreat, VA. A report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road at around 4 AM.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with murder after body found in burning vehicle in Wythe Co.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in a burning vehicle early Friday morning in the Rural Retreat area. Officials say they received a call around 3:47 a.m. for a fire on the 400 block of...
Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
pcpatriot.com
Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11
At 3:34 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Draper’s Mountain close to a half-mile north of Route 766 . A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus.
WECT
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WDBJ7.com
Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed. Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg. It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County YMCA holds grand re-opening
The Pulaski County YMCA held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-grand opening of the facility. The Pulaski County YMCA held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-grand opening of the facility. Farm Veterinarian Shortage. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look...
wataugaonline.com
Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
theforgottensouth.com
History Hidden Underneath
The Rufus Wampler Family Home | Wythe County, Virginia | c. 1840s. The Wampler homeplace is nestled in an idyllic holler in rural Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain range. The same mountain range that Wampler ancestors, part of the ‘Pennsylvania Dutch’ traveled along as they came to Virginia, looking for land. As the family grew and spread out across Wythe County, Virginia, they established roots in the small communities that were emerging in this mountainous, often isolated region. The different Wampler branches built homes around the area, and the only one that still stands today is this one.
Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
993thex.com
Woman charged with reckless driving following fatal crash in Pulaski
A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, VA Monday resulted in one fatality and reckless driving charges against a woman. A report from Virginia State Police says the crash happened in Pulaski at around 3:30 PM on Lee Highway near the intersection of Honaker Road. A vehicle driven by Monica C....
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
