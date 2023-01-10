ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Body found in New River in Pulaski County, deputies say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office a male body was pulled from the New River in Pulaski County on Saturday. They say it happened in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Officer in...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Man dies while working on power line in West Virginia

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a power line in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 a.m. Once on scene, troopers say they found Daniel McGrath, 24 of Beckley, had […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
GALAX, VA
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
PRINCETON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Max Meadows man dies in two-vehicle crash on Route 11

At 3:34 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 9), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Draper’s Mountain close to a half-mile north of Route 766 . A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus.
MAX MEADOWS, VA
WECT

Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
OAKVALE, WV
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Fur on the Mountain opens shop in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new shop in the NRV for people looking to wash their pets or have dogs groomed. Fur on the Mountain opened a brick and mortar location in Christiansburg. It features professional hair cuts, baths, nail trimmings and “do it yourself” baths.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County YMCA holds grand re-opening

The Pulaski County YMCA held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-grand opening of the facility. The Pulaski County YMCA held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-grand opening of the facility. Farm Veterinarian Shortage. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wataugaonline.com

Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023

NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
theforgottensouth.com

History Hidden Underneath

The Rufus Wampler Family Home | Wythe County, Virginia | c. 1840s. The Wampler homeplace is nestled in an idyllic holler in rural Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain range. The same mountain range that Wampler ancestors, part of the ‘Pennsylvania Dutch’ traveled along as they came to Virginia, looking for land. As the family grew and spread out across Wythe County, Virginia, they established roots in the small communities that were emerging in this mountainous, often isolated region. The different Wampler branches built homes around the area, and the only one that still stands today is this one.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
LEBANON, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy