The Rufus Wampler Family Home | Wythe County, Virginia | c. 1840s. The Wampler homeplace is nestled in an idyllic holler in rural Virginia, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain range. The same mountain range that Wampler ancestors, part of the ‘Pennsylvania Dutch’ traveled along as they came to Virginia, looking for land. As the family grew and spread out across Wythe County, Virginia, they established roots in the small communities that were emerging in this mountainous, often isolated region. The different Wampler branches built homes around the area, and the only one that still stands today is this one.

