FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Saturday Art Crawl in Joshua Tree tonight, Jan. 14
Every Second Saturday of the month, downtown Joshua Trees art galleries band together for openings and events that showcase the incredible and diverse artwork being made here in the high desert. Joshua Tree Art Gallery, located at 61607 Twentynine Palms Hwy, is premiering a collection of minimalist paitings from David...
Public invited to “The Last Hurrah” for JTNP’s David Smith
Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent David Smith has been promoted and is leaving the Morongo Basin for San Francisco. With such a prominent fixture in the community moving north, local Rotary Clubs wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to share their well-wishes with him. The 29 Palms and...
Six smash-and-grab burglaries hit Hi- Desert businesses from Morongo to 29 Palms on Jan. 11
A string of smash-and-grab burglaries has rocked the hi-desert, as six businesses on Highway 62 – from Morongo Valley to Twentynine Palms – had glass doors smashed and money taken by the same two suspects. Sometime late Wednesday night (January 11) or early Thursday morning (January 12), 6...
Yucca Valley High School Wrestling hosted final dual season match Jan 12.
The Yucca Valley High School Wrestling Team hosted their last dual season match for seniors last night (January 12). The girl’s wrestling team won their final League Dual of the season defeating Cathedral City, with a score of 63-6, with all girls winning their matches, giving up just 6 points for a forfeit. The girl’s went undefeated in League competition.
Yucca Valley High School Soccer scores from Indio games on Jan. 12
The Yucca Valley High School Boys Soccer team played Indio High School last night (January 12). Junior Varsity played an away game at Indio and lost 6 to 0. Freshman Goalkeeper Tim Wahlberg had 13 saves. Coach Jorge Rordriguez named the player of the game as MIdfielder John Perez for his effort, leadership and overall toughness.
Wanted Felon Located After Domestic Violence Incident
After allegedly pushing his wife into a traffic, a felon with an active warrant was a located and arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm. At around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday (January 12), a witness reported to Sheriff’s Deputies that a man pushed his wife into the road near Park Blvd and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. The woman was not injured. The suspect, identified as Jesse Palacios, a 27 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was located by Deputies a short time later near Neptune Drive and Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies say that Palacios was on probation, and search of his vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. Palacios also had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest. Jesse Palacios was arrested for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic Violence, and a felony probation violation and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with no bail.
Yucca Valley High School Trojans Boys’ Basketball triumphs over Rajahs on Jan. 12
The Yucca Valley High School Trojans Boys Basketball team defeated the first place Indio High School Rajahs last night (January 12) with a final score of 60-49. They were led by juniors Javin Hudson who had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Jadon Pierce with 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Mills who had four steals and six rebounds.
