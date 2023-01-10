Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Better Midler, and more mourn the death of Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in the early hours of Jan. 12, and when the heartbreaking news of her death was shared in the early evening, fans began sharing tributes online. Lisa Marie was a singer, songwriter, and the only daughter of world-renowned singer and performer Elvis Presley, paying tribute to his life throughout hers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain and Aubrey Plaza’s thirst tweet reactions prove they are destined to make a buddy movie together
Thirst tweets can be received in a number of different ways by celebrities, and they usually result in some hilarious responses from these stars. There are people like Aubrey Plaza, who hilariously relishes the idea of the fun and exciting things that fans desire from her, and there are some like Jessica Chastain, who can’t help but show so much concern while reading the comments from thirsty fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson compares herself to Jojo Siwa, sending shivers down the spines of Marvel trolls everywhere
As well as gearing up for one of the biggest years of an already-stellar career, Brie Larson also needs to maintain her strong Twitter game, something she’s been doing a great job with so far this year. Having ushered in 2023 by loitering around in her most comfortable gear...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dolly Parton pens heartfelt tribute to Presley family following Lisa Marie’s death
The news hit fans hard when they learned of Lisa Marie Presley‘s sudden death of cardiac arrest. She was only 54 years old, and cardiac arrest seems to be all too common of a cause of death lately. With fans feeling lost and needing words to help the healing process, Dolly Parton found them and they are just what everyone needed.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley reportedly died after suffering a second cardiac arrest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
wegotthiscovered.com
The estate of Michael Jackson releases statement on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley
The outpouring of grief and tributes to Lisa Marie Presley has been continuing since the singer and songwriters shocking passing at the age of 54, with the only child of Elvis leaving a lasting impression on a lot of people. Former husband Nicolas Cage has shared his sadness on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ could have the perfect ‘Quantumania’ tie-in if it dumps Doctor Doom for this villain
We may just be starting Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a month, when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania graces us with the highly anticipated introduction of Kang the Conqueror, but there’s one project far in the depths of Phase Six that has had fans chattering since we were barely a few films into Phase Four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com
After several strange stunts, Kanye West’s next move may finally be revealed
Kanye West, aka Ye doesn’t appear to be done with his continuing downward spiral but we may have a better idea of what lies in the controversial rapper and self-professed Adolf Hitler fan future in the next few days. A series of Tweets and newly discovered information seems to be indicating that Ye may indeed be headed back into the studio — even if he’s still continuing his express trip into becoming the most despised musician of the 2020s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West shockingly nominated for NAACP Image Awards despite prior antisemetic tirades
With awards season underway, nominations have been revealed for the NAACP’s 54th Image Awards. Despite absolutely torching his reputation in the back half of 2022, Kanye West has somehow managed to land himself a nomination. Specifically, his collaboration with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign, ‘City of Gods’, has been nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Song.
wegotthiscovered.com
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
Power behind the baton: the conductor who prepared Cate Blanchett for Tár
Cate Blanchett’s new film role as an imposing orchestral conductor is earning her a shot at another top acting award. But it has already given the Oscar-winner the skills to lead a real orchestra through a score. The actor, who plays fictional American conductor Lydia Tár in the film,...
Comments / 0