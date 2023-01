Gertrude W. Gallagher, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Muscatine with her husband at her side. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO