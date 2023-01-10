ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

It's been a relatively “warm” January so far. Make it even hotter with exciting events in Worcester!. Burn it up this weekend with plans to spice up your life. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your list of five fun events happening this weekend. How will you heat up your Saturday and...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Buy One, Get One Free on Bagels at Dunkin' on Sunday

This Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and Dunkin' is celebrating with a special buy one, get one free offer on bagels. Customers can purchase one bagel and get another free bagel with spread. The deal is open to all Dunkin' Rewards Members. To become a rewards member, download...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Tickets on Sale for Monster Jam at DCU Center in February

WORCESTER - Tickets are now on sale for the return of Monster Jam to Worcester for four shows in mid-February at the DCU Center. On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:30 AM to noon, the Monster Jam Pit Party allows fans to see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-year-old Brookfield Woman Missing Since January 10

BROOKFIELD - The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Tee has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 PM. She is 5'6" tall, 120 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Tee was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, hoodie, jeans, and work boots.
BROOKFIELD, MA

