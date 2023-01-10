Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
WMUR.com
In 2014, missing Mass. mother Ana Walshe told DC police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
Three churches in Massachusetts came together Thursday to organize what was promoted as an interfaith vigil for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother Ana Walshe. The mother of three has not been seen since New Year’s Day. This comes as a public incident report recently discovered by sister station WCVB reveals...
WMUR.com
Vehicle leaves scene after hitting man in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A vehicle left the scene after hitting a man Sunday morning in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. When police arrived, they found...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts Apple Store struck by SUV late last year reopens
The Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is back open for the first time since a vehicle smashed into the store. In November, one person was killed and 20 people were injured when an SUV crashed into the store. Officials said the driver, Bradley Rein, is facing several charges including reckless...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
WMUR.com
Police: Man fires gun multiple times inside Dover apartment, rounds hit at least 1 other unit
DOVER, N.H. — A Dover man who allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside an apartment has been arrested. Bruce Littlefield, 42, of Dover was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of reckless conduct. Dover police said around 8:25 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Olde Madbury Lane apartment...
WMUR.com
Receivers off coast of Rye from July to November last year recorded 1 shark
RYE, N.H. — The Rye Fire Department now has an idea of just how much shark activity is happening off the town's coast. They put four buoys in the water back in July and pulled them out in November. The buoys picked up more than 1,000 detections from about...
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester
The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
WMUR.com
Litchfield police chief pleads not guilty to misdemeanor official oppression charge
CONCORD, N.H. — The chief of police in Litchfield has waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor offense of official oppression. Benjamin Sargent, 43, of Hudson, is accused of sending inappropriate texts and making calls to a female officer. The official oppression charge is a Class...
WMUR.com
Exeter police formally introduce their new comfort dog
EXETER, N.H. — The Exeter Police Department has a new member of its force. The chocolate lab, named Maple, was formally introduced during Monday's select board meeting. She's preparing to begin her regular Monday through Friday shift next week. Maple will provide comfort to victims of trauma and will...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Old Dogs to to Helen
Monday, January 16th — Tonight, we meet an Epsom woman who decided to turn her home into a sanctuary for Senior Dogs, to provide love in their final days. Plus, a moving exhibit that made its way across New Hampshire. Nine United Church of Christ Congregations joined forces to create 10 quits in honor of George Floyd. As Audrey Cox tells us, the goal is for parishioners to come together and stand up against racism.
WMUR.com
Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
WMUR.com
Manchester officials discuss resources available to homeless population
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester officials said Friday they are continuing to seek solutions to the city's homelessness problem, identifying new resources they're making available. The Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Friday evening to discuss the issue. Officials touted the temporary use of the Cashin Senior Center as...
WMUR.com
Manchester won't take action to move homeless encampment amid ACLU lawsuit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will not take action to move a downtown homeless encampment as a judge considers a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of New Hampshire. Manchester planned to begin evicting people from the encampment at Manchester and Pine streets starting Tuesday, citing public safety concerns.
WMUR.com
ACLU calls for Manchester to postpone 'inhumane' eviction of homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The ACLU of New Hampshire has sent a letter to the city of Manchester demanding it postpones the planned removal of a homeless encampment at Pine and Manchester streets. In the letter, advocates call the decision to evict people living in the encampment "inhumane" and "likely...
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
WMUR.com
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
WMUR.com
Business hopes Manchester homeless eviction plan moves forward citing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A homeless encampment in downtown Manchester will remain after a judge told the city to put its plans to evict people on hold while he considers a lawsuit but someone associated with a nearby business hopes the plan moves forward. The Winona Social Club is at...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A World Champion Cook who is not a chef but a music professor
Thursday, January 19th — Tonight, we are stepping into the kitchen with a finalist in The World Food Championships! This NH man has no formal training and is not a chef, but actually a music professor. Jean Mackin shows us he discovered trying something new can be delicious. Plus,...
