Cohasset, MA

WMUR.com

Vehicle leaves scene after hitting man in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A vehicle left the scene after hitting a man Sunday morning in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road. When police arrived, they found...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Massachusetts Apple Store struck by SUV late last year reopens

The Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts, is back open for the first time since a vehicle smashed into the store. In November, one person was killed and 20 people were injured when an SUV crashed into the store. Officials said the driver, Bradley Rein, is facing several charges including reckless...
HINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester

The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Exeter police formally introduce their new comfort dog

EXETER, N.H. — The Exeter Police Department has a new member of its force. The chocolate lab, named Maple, was formally introduced during Monday's select board meeting. She's preparing to begin her regular Monday through Friday shift next week. Maple will provide comfort to victims of trauma and will...
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Old Dogs to to Helen

Monday, January 16th — Tonight, we meet an Epsom woman who decided to turn her home into a sanctuary for Senior Dogs, to provide love in their final days. Plus, a moving exhibit that made its way across New Hampshire. Nine United Church of Christ Congregations joined forces to create 10 quits in honor of George Floyd. As Audrey Cox tells us, the goal is for parishioners to come together and stand up against racism.
EPSOM, NH
WMUR.com

Hundreds rally for 'March for Life' in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds rallied outside the State House Saturday for what they called a "March for Life," organized by the group New Hampshire Right to Life. Organizers said this is the first year the rally has been "joyous" and a celebration, since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester officials discuss resources available to homeless population

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester officials said Friday they are continuing to seek solutions to the city's homelessness problem, identifying new resources they're making available. The Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Friday evening to discuss the issue. Officials touted the temporary use of the Cashin Senior Center as...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
CONCORD, NH

