Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
Bills hang on for wild card win over Dolphins
It might not have been as easy as originally anticipated, but the Buffalo Bills are moving on. The AFC’s No. 2 seed held on for a 34-31 win over the No. 7 Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead, it appeared the Bills would cruise past their AFC rival, but the Dolphins hung around and even had a chance to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.
What’s the record for most interceptions thrown in an NFL playoff game?
Trevor Lawrence is flirting with history in his playoff debut...just not the kind of history a quarterback wants to make. Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars' wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game, per ESPN.
Aaron Donald’s Twitter bio briefly reads ‘former’ member of Rams
The Los Angeles Rams may not be defending their Super Bowl title in the playoffs, but Aaron Donald became a talking point. As the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills squared off during wild card weekend on Sunday, social media users caught Donald’s Twitter biography being changed. But just as...
Report: Sean McVay to return as Rams head coach in 2023
Sean McVay isn’t going anywhere. Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams head coach contemplated stepping down. On Friday, the 36-year-old reportedly informed the organization that he intends to return for the 2023 season. McVay has gone 60-38 in six seasons with the...
Jaguars erase 27-point deficit to defeat Chargers in wild card game
Pardon the cliché, but it was a tale of two halves. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half...and nearly all completions and touchdowns in the second half. The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed by 27 points in the first half...and completed one of the biggest postseason comebacks in NFL history in the second half.
To honor Friday the 13th, here are the best Chicago athletes to don #13
Chicago Bears – Many Bears fans will remember wide receiver Johnny Knox, who caught 133 passes for 2,214 yards and 12 touchdowns before a spinal cord injury ended his career prematurely at the age of 25. The Monsters of the Midway have actually had two players reach the Pro...
Justin Fields among top-selling NFL jerseys of 2022
The Chicago Bears had plenty of positives in 2022 despite their 3-14 record. The franchise secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. Matt Eberflus emerged as a competent head coach in his first season. And most importantly, Justin Fields showed flashes of stardom in his second year as the Bears' quarterback.
Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade
Roquan Smith is having quite the week. The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history. Then on Friday, Smith was named to the NFL's All-Pro first team for...
