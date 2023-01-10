ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence

A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video

HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston

HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy