News Channel 25
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
Texas institutions still harbor indigenous remains despite federal law
In 1990, Congress passed a law formalizing the return of indigenous human remains to tribes.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
MySanAntonio
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins the title of Miss Universe
The 28-year-old fashion designer beat out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
12newsnow.com
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
11 things you must do at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
The urban oasis has something for everyone.
Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
How Texas' 2021 winter storm is driving up energy bills in Houston
Nearly two years later, Houstonians are still paying the price on their monthly gas bills.
Chron.com
