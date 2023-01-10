Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat
Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers prediction and odds for Sunday, January 15 (Blazers win again?)
The Portland Trail Blazers need to right the ship soon, as they’ve gone from a team firmly in the playoff race in the Western Conference to a team fighting for a play-in spot with the No. 11 seed. Damian Lillard and company have lost seven of their last 10...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
Latest team in Sean Payton sweepstakes will drive up price for Saints
The New Orleans Saints have granted permission for the Carolina Panthers to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position. If Sean Payton returns to coach in 2023, it’s going to mean a massive haul of draft picks for the New Orleans Saints. If Payton coaches the Carolina...
