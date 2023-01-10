Read full article on original website
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Des Moines man killed in crash with Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines man who was killed aftercrashing into an Iowa Department of Transportation road maintenance truck has been identified. Police say 72-year-old Jose Mauricio Argueta Rodas died in the crash. It happened on Interstate 235 at Guthrie Avenue. Police say that an Iowa DOT...
Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa’s largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district’s leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
KCCI.com
45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
Des Moines Business Record
Values of Polk County’s residential properties expected to jump a record 22%
Residential property owners in Polk County this spring will experience sharp increases in the value of their properties, the county’s assessor said. The area’s strong residential real estate market, coupled with low interest rates for home mortgages, has fueled the increase in valuations, which are expected to increase an average of 22% countywide, said Randy Ripperger, the county’s assessor.
3 doses of Narcan used to revive 1-year-old, Des Moines mom arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said a one-year-old girl had to be given three doses of Narcan after her mother brought her to a Des Moines hospital unresponsive on New Year’s Day. The mother is now charged in the case. Cainyona Gates Thomas, 20, has been charged with neglect of a dependent person, a Class […]
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans. The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist. For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug....
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
