Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Des Moines Police, Fire on scene of serious injury crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say officers and firefighters are at the scene of a serious injury crash. Police tweeted saying drivers should expect delays on Keo Way & Lynn Street. People are asked to stay alert for first responders. KCCI will update this story with more...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged in Iowa day care theft

STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
STUART, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to "reconsider" their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. "As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa," Reynolds said. "As an American, it pains me to see." Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

45-year-old man found dead in Des Moines motel room

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide at a south side motel. According to police, Friday at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive, near the Des Moines International Airport. The caller reported a person bleeding, appearing to be...
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Values of Polk County's residential properties expected to jump a record 22%

Residential property owners in Polk County this spring will experience sharp increases in the value of their properties, the county's assessor said. The area's strong residential real estate market, coupled with low interest rates for home mortgages, has fueled the increase in valuations, which are expected to increase an average of 22% countywide, said Randy Ripperger, the county's assessor.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
