DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. — A woman was arrested after 43 dogs were found in two separate houses in Dolan Springs, Arizona, officials say. In a news release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said that their Animal Enforcement Division has been investigating an ongoing complaint of animal hoarding at two separate houses in Dolan Springs. MCSO said that some of the animals, in this case, were reportedly running around and attacking livestock in the area.

DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO