Las Vegas, NV

Woman arrested after 43 dogs rescued from 2 separate houses in Arizona

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. — A woman was arrested after 43 dogs were found in two separate houses in Dolan Springs, Arizona, officials say. In a news release, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said that their Animal Enforcement Division has been investigating an ongoing complaint of animal hoarding at two separate houses in Dolan Springs. MCSO said that some of the animals, in this case, were reportedly running around and attacking livestock in the area.
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security

LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
