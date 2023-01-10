ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Virginian Review

Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22

Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

New Roanoke Co. Police Chief sits down with WFXR News

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County’s new Police Chief is officially on the job. Michael Poindexter is a native of the Roanoke Valley. He told WFXR News that his interest in public safety began when he was young. “I had relatives that were in public safety and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County’s longest-serving employee retires

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Chuck Mason is the proud owner of a shadow box filled with patches, IDs and badges collected over the course of a record-breaking career. This month, the assistant chief turned in his badge after 48.5 years with the Roanoke County Police Department; the county’s longest-serving employee.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
TROUTVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police investigate single car fatality

A South Carolina man is dead following a fatal single car crash on the U.S. 58 exit to Martinsville off West Main Street in Danville. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man arrested and charged with second-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one man dead in a home on Wenesday, Jan. 11. Police say they went to the 2300 block of Delaware Avenue NW. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say when they got to the home they found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Salem fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA

