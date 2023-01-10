ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
TechCrunch

Sealed buys sensor startup InfiSense to fuel energy-saving services

Sealed did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that scooping up Burlington, Vermont-based InfiSense would help it “cut home energy waste.”. Headquartered in Manhattan, Sealed finances and oversees electrification upgrades, such as replacing oil or gas heaters with electric heat pumps and insulation. Ridding homes of fossil fuels can lower energy bills, cut household emissions and improve your health. You may have seen this topic in the news recently, because potential stove regulations are now the latest flashpoint in a culture war over clean energy.
agupdate.com

Supply chain issues continue into 2023 for farmers

Farmers will likely still have to deal with supply chain issues in 2023, even as the situation improves in some aspects. Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says 2022 saw good demand and prices, but supply chain issues and high costs presented challenges. He says these supply and input issues are ongoing.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...

Comments / 0

Community Policy