Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
Sealed buys sensor startup InfiSense to fuel energy-saving services
Sealed did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said in a statement that scooping up Burlington, Vermont-based InfiSense would help it “cut home energy waste.”. Headquartered in Manhattan, Sealed finances and oversees electrification upgrades, such as replacing oil or gas heaters with electric heat pumps and insulation. Ridding homes of fossil fuels can lower energy bills, cut household emissions and improve your health. You may have seen this topic in the news recently, because potential stove regulations are now the latest flashpoint in a culture war over clean energy.
Supply chain issues continue into 2023 for farmers
Farmers will likely still have to deal with supply chain issues in 2023, even as the situation improves in some aspects. Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says 2022 saw good demand and prices, but supply chain issues and high costs presented challenges. He says these supply and input issues are ongoing.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Dollar General stores introduce new sticker that all shoppers should make note of to save cash
DOLLAR General Stores have reportedly been overcharging customers - and now shoppers have a new way to confirm they're paying the right amount. Officials have ordered stickers to be placed on registers at affected stores, telling customers to double check their receipts. At least 28 Dollar General stores have been...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Your Gas Stove Is Bad For Your Health. Here's What To Know.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering gas stove regulations because of their health and pollution impacts.
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
