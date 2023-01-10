ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Ikena Owonago
4d ago

Cuyahoga charging secret fees on delinquent property taxes sued in federal court class action case 1:22 Cv 2107 the secret fees amount to 50% of total owed hidden from public until now.

Cleveland.com

Free winemaking workshop is set in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club will hold a winemaking workshop on Saturday, Jan. 21. The workshop is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Woodmere $25M project fails to garner P&Z support

A $25 million boutique, multi-family community complex proposed for near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere may not be moving ahead as the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended village council to not allow rezoning of the site. The privately-funded project, The Element, is being...
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland.com

Payroll processing business owner pleads guilty in check scheme that ripped off Cleveland-based KeyBank for $121 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business admitted to orchestrating a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused several businesses, including Cleveland-based KeyBank, to lose some $150 million. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Cleveland to bank fraud and attempted tax...
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
