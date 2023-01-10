ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown police investigating early morning stabbing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday Morning. The MPD responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency room around 3:30 Sunday morning regarding a man with stab wounds, according to a release from the MPD. After a preliminary investigation, officers determined the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

Warmer temperatures begin the new week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a brisk day today and a cold morning tomorrow, temperatures will climb to above average and remain there until the end of the week. A few rounds of rain showers are to be expected as well. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Spotlight on Business: Sunmoon Apparel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sunmoon Apparel in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jan. 10 was National Save the Eagles Day, and for one Morgantown organization, they did just that. Just before the New Year, a bald eagle was shot in Randolph County. When the eagle was found, she had been wandering around on the ground, starving for days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Jesse Ross Sine

Jesse Ross Sine, 72, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born in Morgantown on December 10, 1950, a son of the late Martin and Lola Sine. Jesse was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a crew chief and door gunner in Vietnam. He enjoyed going on adventures. He loved his family with all of his heart and they meant the world to him.
FAIRVIEW, WV

