Upcoming events at The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta’s lineup of January events will be:

Cornhole ATL Winter League will be Wednesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 6:30 p.m. Cornhole returns to The Battery Atlanta in 2023 with seven-week leagues for all levels of cornhole players. The league includes a season-ending tournament with a championship trophy and other prizes. The first-place team will qualify to compete in the State Championship Cornament and chance to get their team’s name on The Cup. For more information, visit https://cornholeatl.leaguelab.com/league/54753/details .Upcoming Coca-Cola Roxy Events include Oneus on Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.; Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings Tour on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and P1Harmony Live Tour. For more information, visit https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917ACc7/coca-cola-roxy-events#events .Braves Fest, presented by Delta Air Lines, on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can join the Atlanta Braves for photo opportunities, autographs, on-field activities and a celebration of Atlanta’s favorite baseball team. There will be interactive experiences with players, dining options and shopping spots. Admission to the event is free and takes place throughout The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. For more information, visit mlb.com .UFC 283 Fight Watch Event on Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. Fight fans can view the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship between former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. Guests are asked to provide $10 at the door for entrance, and tables can be reserved by contacting events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com .

For an up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings, visit https://batteryatl.com/events-calendar/ .