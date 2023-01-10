Read full article on original website
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Lori Davis, Catherine Hostetler, Marsha Oats, Cindy Crawford, Shelbie Little, Arielle Chastain, Leigh Napier, and Pat Rae. Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame, Shelbie Little,...
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
KTRE
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
KTEN.com
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week
RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. "This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.
Public Identified Person Of Interest
Titus County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying the person in the photo. Additionally, Sergeant Investigator Scott Wildey wanted to question the subject about a theft. Finally, the department wants to thank those who shared the post because they made an identification as a result.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 10)
Paris Police spoke with a city employee at City Hall who reported that a resident who had some structural repairs on their residence had questioned a permit the contractor had given them. The contractor had made a copy of a city of Paris permit and changed the state ID number and the dollar amount for the city’s cost. The victim reported that they had paid the contractor the listed price on the permit. The incident is under investigation.
KXII.com
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
Motorcyclist Killed In Hopkins County Crash
A Lone Oak motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Sulphur Bluff. The initial DPS report shows that 73-year-old Bobby Wilson was eastbound on FM 71 when he ran off the road, went around a corner, and struck a concrete culvert. They transported him to the hospital, where he died.
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
KXII.com
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County. According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the six arrests are in connection to many burglaries in the county in the past few weeks. Charges range from robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession...
KLTV
Woman arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Tyler apartment
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after police said she shot a man in the leg at a Tyler apartment complex and took the cash he had in his hand. Jakysia Shianne Rodgers, 29, was booked into the Smith County Jail...
