New charges filed against suspect in Club Q mass shooting
Prosecutors in El Paso County want to bring more charges against the suspected shooter in the Club Q mass shooting.
The district attorney filed a motion to bring in additional charges against 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that left five people dead in November. A total of 17 people were also wounded.
The new charges include attempted murder, assault and carrying out a bias-motivated crime.
Aldrich already faced more than 300 charges, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
