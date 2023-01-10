ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

New charges filed against suspect in Club Q mass shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuvjP_0k9icuD300

New charges filed in Club Q shooting case 00:29

Prosecutors in El Paso County want to bring more charges against the suspected shooter in the Club Q mass shooting.

The district attorney filed a motion to bring in additional charges against 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that left five people dead in November. A total of 17 people were also wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28N9p4_0k9icuD300
In this image taken from El Paso County District Court video, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, center, sits during a court appearance in Colorado Springs, Dec. 6. Aldrich is accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others. El Paso County District Court via AP


The new charges include attempted murder, assault and carrying out a bias-motivated crime.

Aldrich already faced more than 300 charges, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Judge refuses Club Q shooting suspect attorneys' request to delay preliminary hearing

The judge presiding over the deadly Club Q shooting case has refused to delay the preliminary hearing after a request by the suspect's defense attorneys. At a motion hearing on Friday, the judge said the defense should have enough time to prepare for the preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22. Anderson Aldrich is accused of murdering five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November. Aldrich faces more than 300 charges in connection to the shooting. Aldrich remains in custody while awaiting trial. He appeared in court with two defense attorneys, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a face mask. 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested on suspicion of felony assault

Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Judge denies sanctions bid over leak in Club Q shooting case

A judge on Wednesday denied an attempt to punish authorities after the media obtained documents showing detailed allegations about the suspect in the Colorado gay nightclub shooting previously plotting to be "the next mass killer" in an old case that was sealed at the time.Lawyers for Anderson Aldrich, who is charged with killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November, accused the El Paso County Sheriff's Office of leaking documents in the old case to the media. They asked Judge Robin Chittum to hold the office in contempt and order it to pay...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado motor vehicle theft statistics for 2022

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) has released state statistics for motor vehicle theft in 2022. In 2022, motor vehicle theft in the state of Colorado increased by 3.25% with 38,339 vehicles reported stolen. This equates to about 105 vehicles per day, according to the Pueblo Police Department. In 2021, there were […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

State law leads to violent juvenile offenders being released from youth corrections

An Aurora city councilman says a young girl would still be alive today if not for a state law allowing violent juvenile offenders back on the street.That law capped the number of juvenile detention beds in the state at a time when youth crime is skyrocketing.More than 1,000 teenagers were arrested for violent crimes last year, a 40% increase over 2021. But the Division of Youth Services has only 215 juvenile detention beds statewide. That's led to dangerous kids being released to make room for more dangerous kids. Aurora city councilman Dustin Zvonek, says one of those kids is a 15-year-old,...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week.  According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy