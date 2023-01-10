Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies cause for mysterious cases of epilepsy in children
Epilepsy is present in 4% of the population, and is among the most common brain disorders in children. Modern medicine can prevent most seizure recurrences, but approximately 20% of patients do not respond to treatment. In these cases, the reason may originate in patches of damaged or abnormal brain tissue...
MedicalXpress
Managing emotions better could prevent pathological aging
Negative emotions, anxiety and depression are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited?. Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) observed the activation of the brains of young and older adults when...
MedicalXpress
Mature 'lab grown' neurons hold promise for neurodegenerative disease
Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
MedicalXpress
Move over, mice: Caterpillars could replace some mammals in the study of human disease
Rats and mice have been the backbone of biomedical research for decades—including research to understand cancer and pioneer new treatments. New drug compounds are tested for safety and effectiveness in animal models before being approved for clinical trials in humans. But scientists at research institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
MedicalXpress
Machine learning-triggered reminders improve end-of-life care for patients with cancer
Electronic nudges delivered to health care clinicians based on a machine learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk quadrupled rates of conversations with patients about their end-of-life care preferences, according to the long-term results of a randomized clinical trial published by Penn Medicine investigators in JAMA Oncology today. The study also found that the machine learning-triggered reminders significantly decreased use of aggressive chemotherapy and other systemic therapies at end of life, which research shows is associated with poor quality of life and side effects that can lead to unnecessary hospitalizations in their final days.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop criteria to diagnose common cause of sudden vision loss
A universal criteria for diagnosing the blinding eye condition optic neuritis has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. Optic neuritis is inflammation in the optic nerve and is a common cause of sudden and acute vision loss, affecting around 6 in 100,000 people. It may occur at any age with vision loss typically occurring over several hours or a few days, from onset Sometimes optic neuritis is caused by multiple sclerosis (MS), but it can also be triggered by many other conditions.
MedicalXpress
Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds
A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
MedicalXpress
Exploring patient perception of scrub attire
Fourth-year UNC School of Medicine student Casey Hribar, who is also pursuing an MBA at Carolina, led research on patient perceptions associated with scrub color, and published the findings in a JAMA Surgery research letter. The researchers examined whether scrub color is associated with the ability to be perceived as...
MedicalXpress
Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery
The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
MedicalXpress
Predisposition to accidental awareness under anesthesia identified by neuroscientists
Brain structures which could predict an individual's predisposition to accidental awareness under anesthetic have been identified for the first time by neuroscientists in Trinity College Dublin. The findings, just published in the journal Human Brain Mapping, could help identify individuals who may require higher than average doses of anesthetic. Although...
MedicalXpress
Treatment strategy for locally advanced liver cancer via novel tri-modality therapy
A pioneering phase II clinical study on tri-modality therapy (START-FIT), conducted by the Department of Surgery and Department of Clinical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has found that nearly 50% of patients with inoperable locally advanced liver cancer, can be cured through this innovative approach. This revolutionary result has been published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
MedicalXpress
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
MedicalXpress
Transcriptomic analysis of human ALS skeletal muscle reveals a disease-specific pattern of dysregulated circRNAs
A new research paper was published in Aging, entitled, "Transcriptomic analysis of human ALS skeletal muscle reveals a disease-specific pattern of dysregulated circRNAs." Circular RNAs are abundant, covalently closed transcripts that arise in cells through back-splicing and display distinct expression patterns across cells and developmental stages. While their functions are largely unknown, their intrinsic stability has made them valuable biomarkers in many diseases.
MedicalXpress
Neuroscientists solve mysteries about leading biomarker for Alzheimer's
University of Virginia neuroscientists have revealed how a toxic form of tau protein, notorious for forming tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease and several other neurodegenerative disorders, spreads through the brain as the disease progresses. The tau protein helps cause cognitive decline associated with those diseases. The...
MedicalXpress
Common brain network for psychiatric illness discovered
Psychiatric illnesses, such as schizophrenia and depression, affect nearly one in five adults in the United States and nearly half of patients diagnosed with a psychiatric illness also meet the criteria for a second. With so much overlap, researchers have begun to suspect that there may be one neurobiological explanation for a variety of psychiatric illnesses. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigated four pre-existing, publicly available neurological and psychiatric datasets, and pinpointed a network of brain areas underlying psychiatric illnesses. Their results are published in Nature Human Behavior.
MedicalXpress
Having strong social connections can improve your health, according to global study
The time people spent with family over the festive period could have improved their health, according to new research which examined how social bonds with close social circles and extended groups relate to health and psychological well-being. The study, led by researchers at the University of Kent, Nottingham Trent University...
