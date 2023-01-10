Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Girl, 6, injured by debris from bullet after father's gun accidentally discharges in Tilton
TILTON, N.H. — A 6-year-old girl in Tilton is in stable condition after police said she was injured when her father's firearm accidentally discharged. Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Tilton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call on West Main Street, regarding a child potentially injured following an accidental gun discharged in a home, according to Tilton police chief Abraham Gilman.
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested after motor vehicle pursuit
A New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday after reckless driving and fleeing from troopers on Interstate 93, according to NH State Police. At approximately 10:28 on Friday night, a New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle did not stop for the troopers emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into the city of Manchester where the operator exited the interstate.
WMTW
Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York
YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico
HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports
"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
‘Storrowed’ at Logan: Driver gets citation after tractor-trailer wedged under tunnel overpass
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer wedged under a Logan Airport tunnel caused a massive traffic backup Wednesday afternoon. The over-height vehicle was twisted and mangled after it struck an overpass near terminal B lower roadway. No injuries were reported, and a tow company was able to remove the vehicle. Massachusetts...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
WCAX
5.5 years in prison for Westminster man accused of planning home invasion
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Westminster man accused of planning a home invasion was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel King and an accomplice broke into another man’s home with zip ties and a fake gun last March, intending to rob the homeowner of heroin and cash.
caughtindot.com
Stabbing in Dorchester on Thursday night
BPD responded to a call for a stabbing on Dorchester Ave. near E. Cottage Street. According to Live Boston, the person was stabbed in the leg and chest and taken to an area hospital. A suspect was taken into custody.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police respond to accident at I-93 split where car catches fire
“Earlier yesterday morning at approximately 05:00 Troopers from H-7 SP Milton responded to a two-car crash on Rt 24 NB at the I-93 split in Randolph. One of the vehicles caught on fire as a result of the crash. Thankfully there were no injuries. Our members were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Randolph FD and Canton FD.
whdh.com
Security footage shows Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster in Swampscott hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
Comments / 0