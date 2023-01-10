ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque

A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
DUBUQUE, IA
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released

According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”

According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
DUBUQUE, IA
This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location

You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
DUBUQUE, IA
Family Fun At Sundown Mountain Resort; Beginners Always Welcome!

My job often affords me unique experiences. Whether its judging at Bacon-fest, perusing the wares at Brewfest, introducing and hanging with my favorite bands, or going to any number of awesome local events, charities, and fund raisers. This weekend was no different as I turned back the clock, and dawned skis for the first time in 13+ years at Sundown Mountain Resort.
ASBURY, IA
Dubuque Rescue Mission is the First “Kwik Care” Recipient of 2023

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions

According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
DUBUQUE, IA
Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year

According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
DUBUQUE, IA
The Dubuque Bridal Expo Looks to Be Even Bigger in 2023

Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2023 can...
DUBUQUE, IA
