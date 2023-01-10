ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WDTV

Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say

BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Lottery said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in West Virginia. Officials encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold in South Charleston. Officials did not specify the store...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

One dead after West Virginia crash

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

