The San Antonio Spurs are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with an NBA all-time attendance record tomorrow night. San Antonio will be hosting NBA title holders, the Golden State Warriors, in a one-off home game at the Alamodome. By this morning, they had sold over 64,000 tickets to the game, breaking the previous record of 62,046, set on March 27, 1998, at the Georgia Dome in a match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls featuring Michael Jordan. And it seems San Antonio wants to sell even more tickets. The configuration of the Alamodome is being adjusted to allow for more spectators.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO