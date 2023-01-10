ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

History and priceless memories for the Spurs and almost 70,000 fans at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO — When's the last time you hung out with 68,000 of your closest friends?. A horde of Spurs fans descended on the Alamodome on Friday to watch and make history, shattering an NBA attendance record that was set about 25 years ago. Despite the final score, it was a joyous celebration of not just a half century of the team playing in the Alamo City, but of the community of fans who love the team and each other through thick and thin.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with an NBA all-time attendance record tomorrow night. San Antonio will be hosting NBA title holders, the Golden State Warriors, in a one-off home game at the Alamodome. By this morning, they had sold over 64,000 tickets to the game, breaking the previous record of 62,046, set on March 27, 1998, at the Georgia Dome in a match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls featuring Michael Jordan. And it seems San Antonio wants to sell even more tickets. The configuration of the Alamodome is being adjusted to allow for more spectators.
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind kick off to the Early Signing Period that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he formally signed with Texas.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

