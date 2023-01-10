Read full article on original website
More than 68,000 Spurs fans pack Alamodome, setting new regular-season NBA record
SAN ANTONIO — After months of anticipation, the hometown Spurs and defending champion Warriors played in front of 68,323 NBA fans at the Alamodome Friday night, the biggest regular-season crowd in league history. Hall of Famer David Robinson came out before the fourth quarter to announce the size of...
Spurs shatter NBA's single game attendance record at the Alamodome
The previous attendance record of 62,046 was set in 1998.
KENS 5
History and priceless memories for the Spurs and almost 70,000 fans at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — When's the last time you hung out with 68,000 of your closest friends?. A horde of Spurs fans descended on the Alamodome on Friday to watch and make history, shattering an NBA attendance record that was set about 25 years ago. Despite the final score, it was a joyous celebration of not just a half century of the team playing in the Alamo City, but of the community of fans who love the team and each other through thick and thin.
Former San Antonio Spur Avery Johnson to call historic Alamodome game
He won the 1999 NBA Finals with San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.
The San Antonio Spurs are set to celebrate their 50th anniversary with an NBA all-time attendance record tomorrow night. San Antonio will be hosting NBA title holders, the Golden State Warriors, in a one-off home game at the Alamodome. By this morning, they had sold over 64,000 tickets to the game, breaking the previous record of 62,046, set on March 27, 1998, at the Georgia Dome in a match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls featuring Michael Jordan. And it seems San Antonio wants to sell even more tickets. The configuration of the Alamodome is being adjusted to allow for more spectators.
San Antonio Spurs fans excited for return to Alamodome after 20 years
We're back in the dome, San Antonio!
