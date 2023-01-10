Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
Pa. woman convicted of 'luring' estranged husband to bank and killing him on Valentine’s Day
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman was convicted of killing her husband at a bank on Valentine’s Day last year. On Dec. 21, the Lancaster County District Attorney announced Judge Merrill Spahn found Danielle Bewley guilty of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial. On Feb. 14,...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
