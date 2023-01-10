Read full article on original website
Driver sustains serious injuries after crashing into creek along Interstate 77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews report a man sustained serious injuries after crashing into a creek along Interstate 77 late Friday night. The vehicle left the interstate near Sissonville, crossed the median, went under the interstate bridge and came to rest in a creek, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
wchstv.com
West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
wchstv.com
One person injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
wchsnetwork.com
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
wchstv.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some counties in W.Va., Ky., Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties included in the watch that runs until 4 p.m. Thursday are Putnam, Cabell, Wayne and Mason. Kentucky counties included in the...
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police graduates 71st cadet class
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said the largest class of cadets the agency has hired and graduated in 30 years was sworn in Friday. The ceremony for the 71st cadet class took place at West Virginia State University in Institute. State Police said 59 cadets –...
wchstv.com
Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday followed by snow into the weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Talk about a wacky weather pattern to close out the work week as a strong area of low pressure closes in on the Eyewitness News viewing area. The Eyewitness News Storm Team has issued Weather Alert Days for Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. Wednesday's forecast...
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
wchstv.com
Athens police: Man arrested after striking cruiser, leading police on pursuit
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — Athens, Ohio, police said a man was arrested after he struck a cruiser with a vehicle, led police on a pursuit on a bike trail and was taken into custody after a foot chase. Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, Ohio, was arrested on E. State...
