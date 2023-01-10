ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

wchstv.com

Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

One person injured in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
wchstv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some counties in W.Va., Ky., Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties included in the watch that runs until 4 p.m. Thursday are Putnam, Cabell, Wayne and Mason. Kentucky counties included in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
wchstv.com

W.Va. State Police graduates 71st cadet class

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said the largest class of cadets the agency has hired and graduated in 30 years was sworn in Friday. The ceremony for the 71st cadet class took place at West Virginia State University in Institute. State Police said 59 cadets –...
INSTITUTE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

