Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, January 16-22
U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Jan. 17-20 Buchanan County. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Pair Injured in Ray County Crash Thursday
Two Richmond residents suffered injuries in a Thursday evening crash in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 10:40 Thursday night on Highway 13, south of Highway 10, as 28-year-old Richmond resident Cody W. Davis drove southbound. Troopers say Davis struck the rear of another...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 7, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Amy L Gregory, age 35 of Warsaw, MO was traveling southbound and pulled into the path of eastbound vehicle 2, driven by Kerry L Mueller, age 60 of Kansas City, KS at the intersection. Vehicle 2 then struck vehicle 1. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch off the southbound side of the roadway. The crash was assisted by TPR D A Paulson /1197/ and Henry County Sheriff’s Department. Driver of vehicle 1 was transported by Lifeflight Eagle to Research Hospital with serious injuries. One occupant of vehicle 2 was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. The other occupant of vehicle 2 was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with moderate injuries.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron begins first phase of $2 million Griffin Road project
Preparation for paving Griffin Road got underway Wednesday morning. City workers began soil testing along Griffin Road as part of the first phase of the $2 million project. According to a press release by recently hired Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens, from Highway BB to Grand Avenue, city crews will be working along Griffin Road [Wednesday] to take soil samples at various locations, using heavy equipment.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
KMBC.com
Meth, stolen IDs found inside wrecked vehicle that fled from a traffic stop for expired temporary tags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri, man has been charged with several offenses, including child endangerment, after leading authorities on a chase Thursday night. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said deputies near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Brenda Kay Howard
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother, wife, mammy and friend, Brenda Kay Howard. Brenda passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 65 while surrounded by love with her family. Brenda was born on July 9, 1957 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Lowell and Liva Weland. She was raised in Elmo, Missouri and attended elementary and high school at West Nodaway. After graduation, Brenda adventured to Kansas City where she studied to become a dental assistant. She then worked in Maryville, Missouri with dentists, Dr. Long and Dr. Parman. Brenda met and married the love of her life, Ron Howard and the two united in marriage on September 4, 1976. They moved to a farm in Clearmont, Missouri in 1977 where they resided until her death. The couple raised 4 children, Amy Howard, Carrie Livengood, Stacy Ragusa and Eric Howard.
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
northeastnews.net
Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash
Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
northwestmoinfo.com
DeKalb Schools Exploring 4-Day Week
The Buchanan County R-IV School District has announced they will be holding a public forum regarding a possible move to a four day school week. The district is considering a move to the four day week starting in the 2023-24 school year. The forum will be held at the Rushville...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bill Stitt
Bill Stitt passed away peacefully at home in Raytown, Missouri on January 11th, 2023 after a courageous battle with Vascular Dementia. He was born on March 22nd, 1932 in Pattonsburg, Missouri to the parents of William Stitt and Crystal (Willis) Burt. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and later retired from Bendix (Honeywell) after 39 years as a Mechanical Engineer.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
WIBW
At least three hospitalized after missed stop sign causes crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people were sent to the hospital with injuries following a 2-vehicle collision caused by a missed stop sign in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Hollingsworth Rd. and U.S. Highway 73 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of northeast Kansas home
Gene Dunlap, 56, was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton, Kansas by law enforcement.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Comments / 0