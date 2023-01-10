Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
KMZU
Two drivers injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in an accident in Jackson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at Todd George and Highway 50 when a vehicle driven by Demi Turner reportedly failed to stop at a stop light and struck another vehicle driven by Nadia Vu.
Clay County man charged for fleeing traffic stop with 5-year-old child inside car
A Lawson, Missouri man is accused of child endangerment after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing his vehicle with an unsecured child inside.
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
northeastnews.net
Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash
Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
KMBC.com
Grandview family still searching for justice three years after mother was killed in her driveway
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Nearly three years after a local mother was murdered, her family is still searching for justice. Family and friends of Alexuas Acord spent hours in the cold passing out more than 250 fliers, hoping to find the person who killed her. For each car that stopped...
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
KCTV 5
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
Friends remember victims killed in crash after KCK police chase
Friends of Gabriela Trejo-Garcia who was killed after a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase say they want justice.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Law Enforcement Needs Your Help in Locating a Witness in a Rape, Kidnapping Case
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad have identified 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the Excelsior Springs rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett, Jr., at 301 Old Orchard Avenue. Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. They have...
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
Man found shot after crash on I-435, K-10 in Lenexa, police say
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 2 critical in connected shooting scenes in east side KCMO neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and two critical early Thursday morning in a Kansas City east side neighborhood. Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Lewis Avenue just south of Independence...
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
