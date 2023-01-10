ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County

The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two drivers injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in an accident in Jackson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at Todd George and Highway 50 when a vehicle driven by Demi Turner reportedly failed to stop at a stop light and struck another vehicle driven by Nadia Vu.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy