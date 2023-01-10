The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.

RAY COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO