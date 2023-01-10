ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. Rep. Derek Merrin,...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some counties in W.Va., Ky., Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties included in the watch that runs until 4 p.m. Thursday are Putnam, Cabell, Wayne and Mason. Kentucky counties included in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy