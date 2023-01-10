Read full article on original website
Former Eric Conn clients learn more about settlement with SSA to get benefits reinstated
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Hundreds of former clients of a disgraced Eastern Kentucky attorney who ran the largest Social Security scam in history may be getting their lost payments back. An agreement reached with the Social Security Administration would allow clients of ex-disability attorney Eric Conn to request new...
Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Beyond the Podium: Eyewitness News interviews Gov. Justice a day after State of State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The day after his seventh State of the State address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sat down with Eyewitness News Lead Political Reporter Kennie Bass for our Beyond the Podium segment to talk about a wide range of topics. The governor's proposal to cut the...
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
W.Va. House Finance Committee passes income tax plan in 'lockstep' with governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The House Finance Committee passed an income tax plan that leaders say puts it in "lockstep" with Gov. Jim Justice's proposal, which is to cut personal income taxes in half over three years. The House version of a tax cut plan could reach the Senate...
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. Rep. Derek Merrin,...
Dream big: You could buy plenty in W.Va. with Mega Millions $700 million-plus cash option
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple mansions, renting the entire Greenbrier resort and enough pepperoni rolls to feed hordes of friends and strangers – these are just some of the things you could buy in West Virginia if you hit the Mega Millions jackpot. With the jackpot for Friday’s...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for some counties in W.Va., Ky., Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties included in the watch that runs until 4 p.m. Thursday are Putnam, Cabell, Wayne and Mason. Kentucky counties included in the...
West Virginia coat drives work to keep residents warm during winter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures pushing across the region bring high winds and slippery conditions that most residents are prepared for, but imagine not having necessary items such as a jacket or socks to get you through the winter. Roughly 27 million U.S. children live in low-income families...
