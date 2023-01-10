Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
New Drought Monitor Shows More Improvement
The new Drought Monitor Map released Thursday showed more incremental improvement of the drought territory in Missouri and Iowa. Missouri’s territory considered to be in either moderate or severe drought is now less than 10 percent. 7 percent is considered to be in moderate drought and 1.61 percent is considered to be in severe drought. One of two areas of severe drought is in the western half of Atchison County. The other severe drought area is in southwest Missouri. There is also moderate drought within the region along the counties in the northwest region that border the Missouri river. Harrison, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, and Putnam Counties are free of any dryness according to the map. Counties in the western part of the listening area are still with some pre-drought conditions.
northwestmoinfo.com
Unprecedented Workforce Times Could Lead to Unprecedented State Worker Pay Increases in Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Aims to Help Children With Hearing Disabilities to Better Communicate With Others
FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Escape Vehicle Overturned on Railroad Tracks in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers from St. Joseph were taken to the hospital after an accident which left their vehicle overturned on train tracks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 9:40 on Friday night in St. Joseph. The 16-year old male driver was northbound on waterworks road when he failed to negotiate a curve and continued onto the railroad property. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned onto the railroad tracks. Both the driver and his 15-year old female passenger were able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by a southbound train. The vehicle was pushed off the tracks by the train. The train came to a controlled stop.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Board of Education Approves Use of Socioeconomic Status for High School Football Classification
(Radio Iowa) The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school’s socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school’s enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa ‘School Choice’ Bill Gets First Public Hearing
(Radio Iowa) Hundreds gathered in person and online for the first subcommittee hearing on the governor’s “school choice” plan. Governor Reynolds is proposing state-funded Educational Savings Accounts for low income parents who enroll their children in a private school over the next two years, but in the third year the parents of every Iowa private school student would be eligible for thousands of dollars in state money to cover private school expenses. Arlene McClintock says private school was out of reach when she was growing up and being bullied at school. She’s leading a group called Hispanics Aligned for Choice in Education Reform.
northwestmoinfo.com
Boyd Discusses House Rulemaking To Begin 2023 Session
The Missouri House has approved the rules for the legislative session. The action is taken every year, but 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd says there was discussion about rule changes. Northwest Mo Info · BoydRulesChanges2. One of the rule changes was limiting the amount of bills which could be...
Comments / 0