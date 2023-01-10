104-year-old woman, daughter injured in French Quarter house fire

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A 104-year-old woman and her daughter are recovering at the hospital after officials say a fire broke out at their French Quarter home Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire started at their house in the 700 block of Barracks Street, just southwest of Esplanade Avenue and Royal Street around 8:40 a.m.

Angelo Mariano says his sister called 911 as she got her 104-year-old mother out of her bed, into her wheelchair and out of the house.

Mariano says two nearby construction workers carried his mother down the front steps.

“Well, I was relieved, but I’m still concerned, of course,” Mariano said. “They’re at the hospital, and there was smoke inhalation, and the source of the fire was right next to her bed.”

Mariano says the French Quarter home was built by his grandfather in the early 1900s.

“My mother’s brothers and sisters—there were 5 of them—they were all born in that house, and she still lives there,” Mariano explained. “Well, she doesn’t now, but she lived there until today.”

Fire investigators says the woman who called 911 suffered smoke inhalation. The 104-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to her hands and knees, and her hair was singed.

“[My mother’s] still pretty lucid and pretty aware of what’s going on,” Mariano said.

The historic home was not insured because of rising costs, so Mariano doesn’t know if he and his family will be able to resuscitate the house, but he’s grateful his family is okay.

“Right now, those sorts of things are a little cloudy, and just absorbing this takes some time,” Mariano said. “It will take some time.”

Firefighters say the fire started in a center room, but the cause remains under investigation.

A third occupant of the house was not home during the fire.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.