Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
theadvocate.com
Shrimp Aurora, jumbo carrot cake and a Cuban sandwich: Best things we ate this week
If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House
Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
brproud.com
Local bakery feels impact of egg prices, experts weigh in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Egg prices have hit a historic high. Cupcake Junkie owner Robyn Mills says the price of eggs is taking a toll on business. “Some places have limits on how many eggs you can get,” said Mills. “I know this past weekend, my husband and I went shopping and I got two cartons of eggs and he got two and we checked out separately just so I can support my business for the week.”
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
brproud.com
Injured bald eagle receives medical attention from LSU’s Wildlife Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Bald eagles are the emblem bird of the United States, their image is a symbol of strength and independence. But sometimes they need a little help. An injured bald eagle got some medical attention from Louisiana State University’s (LSU) Wildlife Hospital. “Who wouldn’t...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
brproud.com
Three LSU baseball players ranked among 2023 perfect game top 100
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 100 Sophomores by Perfect Game. LSU third baseman Tommy White is No. 2 on the list; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is No. 6; and right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 12. White, a product of...
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
wbrz.com
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a fire that scorched a family's home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Southmoor Drive, off Goodwood Boulevard and not far from Broadmoor Elementary School.
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge fire department are investigating an arson that happened on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14. According to BRFD, firefighters rushed to a home on Southmoor Drive near Goodwood Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the front door of the home in flames.
brproud.com
Former LSU legend to be honored with statue outside P-MAC
BATON ROUGE, La — LSU legend Seimone Augustus took the Tigers to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year award honors in the early 2000s. Then the Minnesota Lynx picked her number one overall in the WNBA Draft, and she won four championships....
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
wbrz.com
How Seimone Augustus became a generational talent at Capitol High
BATON ROUGE - "I've heard people say... 'oh, she's gonna be the next one,' or whatever. You know, we've heard that, especially when she first graduated. I'm thinking, no, no, no. She was a generational talent," said Alvin Stewart, Seimone Augustus' high school head coach. Before Seimone Augustus led LSU...
