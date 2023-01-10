ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BAPD plans changes to application process to attract more recruits

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has made two major changes on it’s application process in order to attract more recruits. “You are seeing a lot of departments do some big pushes and changes to see what they can do to help recruitment and so are we,” Officer Jonathan Klecka told FOX23.
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Glenpool gets $44M in ARPA funds to build new wastewater treatment plant

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool is getting $44 million in American Recovery money to replace its wastewater treatment plant. Residents have been complaining about a foul odor coming from Glenpool’s sewage plant and lagoon. The engineering design phase of the project that will bring a new wastewater treatment plant...
GLENPOOL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso’s BattleCreek Church builds bunk beds for foster children

OWASSO, Okla. — Jamie Hyslop hammered, sawed and framed with other volunteers at BattleCreek Church in Owasso on a cold Sunday night. “I like to do woodworking as a hobby,” Hyslop said. The group meets once a month to build bunk beds for foster children. “What better way...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa, Covanta establish 15-year waste-to-energy plan

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy (TARE) and sustainable materials management company Covanta have established a 15-year agreement with a 5-year renewable option for waste-to-energy options in Tulsa. “With today’s announcement, Tulsans can rest assured that when they throw something away, their trash is...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Michael Sager remembered as the brains behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District

TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family and members of the Tulsa downtown business community are mourning the loss of 76-year-old Michael Sager, the brains and imagination behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District downtown. FOX23 met with those who knew him best on Friday afternoon to learn more about how they...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Ice Bowl held this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Disc golf players are gathering this weekend to help raise money for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa Disc Sports Association holds its annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park to raise funds for local charities and bring new players to the sport of disc golf.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy