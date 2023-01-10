Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
KOKI FOX 23
BAPD plans changes to application process to attract more recruits
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has made two major changes on it’s application process in order to attract more recruits. “You are seeing a lot of departments do some big pushes and changes to see what they can do to help recruitment and so are we,” Officer Jonathan Klecka told FOX23.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
KOKI FOX 23
Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
KOKI FOX 23
Glenpool gets $44M in ARPA funds to build new wastewater treatment plant
GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool is getting $44 million in American Recovery money to replace its wastewater treatment plant. Residents have been complaining about a foul odor coming from Glenpool’s sewage plant and lagoon. The engineering design phase of the project that will bring a new wastewater treatment plant...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso’s BattleCreek Church builds bunk beds for foster children
OWASSO, Okla. — Jamie Hyslop hammered, sawed and framed with other volunteers at BattleCreek Church in Owasso on a cold Sunday night. “I like to do woodworking as a hobby,” Hyslop said. The group meets once a month to build bunk beds for foster children. “What better way...
KOKI FOX 23
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
KOKI FOX 23
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
Bartlesville police investigates social media threat against middle school
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police said they will have extra officers at a Bartlesville school because of a student threat. The Bartlesville Police Department said the extra police presence on Tuesday, and also seen on Monday, is due to a social media threat made by a juvenile to Central Middle School.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, Covanta establish 15-year waste-to-energy plan
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy (TARE) and sustainable materials management company Covanta have established a 15-year agreement with a 5-year renewable option for waste-to-energy options in Tulsa. “With today’s announcement, Tulsans can rest assured that when they throw something away, their trash is...
KOKI FOX 23
Michael Sager remembered as the brains behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District
TULSA, Okla. — Friends, family and members of the Tulsa downtown business community are mourning the loss of 76-year-old Michael Sager, the brains and imagination behind Tulsa’s Blue Dome District downtown. FOX23 met with those who knew him best on Friday afternoon to learn more about how they...
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ice Bowl held this weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Disc golf players are gathering this weekend to help raise money for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa Disc Sports Association holds its annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park to raise funds for local charities and bring new players to the sport of disc golf.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple playground fires have Tulsa police and fire asking for the public’s help
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Fire Department investigators are hoping tips from the public will help determine how a playground pirate ship caught fire early Friday morning at Helmerich Park. According to the parks department and Tulsa Fire PIO Andy Little, this is the second time playground equipment...
