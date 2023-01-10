ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne FC to play home games at Saint Francis

By Lydia Reuille, Charles Benberry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Football Club announced Tuesday their home games will now be held at the University of St. Francis.

Home games will be at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium starting in May, when the soccer season kicks off. The club will call the university’s stadium home for at least two years.

The previous home games were played at Bishop Dwenger High School, but after not renewing for another season, USF stepped in.

The partnership comes as USF wants to get more traffic onto its campus, and the Fort Wayne FC said it believes this is a great step in getting a professional soccer team and a new stadium in Fort Wayne.

“We are excited about partnering with the Fort Wayne Football Club and working together to bring people to campus to experience this high-quality soccer,” said Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, the president of USF. “Mark Music, DaMarcus Beasley and the entire Fort Wayne Football Club run a top-tier franchise that the community embraces with enthusiasm.”

In addition to finding a new home, Fort Wayne FC Principal owner Mark Music will be donating a new state of the art video scoreboard to upgrade the current USF scoreboard. There will also be new suites put into the stadium.

