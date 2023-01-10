Panthers request to interview Bills' Ken Dorsey for head coach position

The Carolina Panthers have Ken Dorsey on their mind.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have requested to interview the Bills offensive coordinator for their vacant head coach role.

Dorsey, 41, is in his first year at the helm of Buffalo’s offense. This past offseason, the Bills lost their prior OC, Brian Daboll, who was hired as the New York Giants head coach. Dorsey was promoted to replace him.

While Dorsey is likely not the most seasoned candidate, he is from the Bills pipeline which has a history of success.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has guided his team to the postseason in all but one year in his job. To Daboll’s credit, his first season with the Giants is ending with his team cracking the playoffs as well.

Dorsey’s first year calling plays for the Bills offense saw the team finish second in total offense at 397.6 yards per game in 2022.

The OC also has a history with Carolina. He spent time in the Panthers front office and on the coaching staff between 2011 and 2017.

As of now, Carolina also is expected to interview former Indianapolis Colts coach and Bills quarterback Frank Reich., former Detroit Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Their interim, Steve Wilks, will interview for the full-time job this week. He replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired in October.