Lakers split with Raiders in bowling
Indian Lake host Benjamin Logan in bowling Friday evening at TP Lanes. Friday was also senior night for the Lakers. Indian Lake honored 8 total seniors: Jalan Martin, Jaelyn Hughes, Izzy Fauley, Andi Miller, Beau Young, Zach Lemmings, Kolby Long, and RJ Holbrook. The Lady Lakers defeated the Lady Raiders...
Cedarville tops WL-S; Raiders fall to 0-11 since ’08-09 season
Area basketball teams were in action Friday evening. In a game broadcast on 106.9 The Bull, Cedarville topped West Liberty-Salem 54-40. The Tigers started off the game hot with a 13-2 run. The Indians would then cut the lead to 14-10 at the end of one and they did not look back.
“Erducator” Gerry Brooks Speaks at Indian Lake
Indian Lake staff members and several other local school employees are star-struck and inspired after words of encouragement from famous “erducator” Gerry Brooks. During a professional development session Friday, Indian Lake hosted the Lexington-area elementary school principal with a southern accent who in recent years has become a social media sensation. His humorous online videos describing common situations in public schools today have gone viral and garnered millions of followers inside and outside of the world of education.
Wall of Fame ceremony set for Tuesday night
Six area students will be added to the Wall of Fame at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Bellefontaine on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:30 p.m. Four students from Bellefontaine City Schools and two students from Calvary Christian will be honored during the ceremony at the restaurant. The inductees have...
Friday Crash at US 33 & CR 57
The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 4 PM on US 33 at the intersection of CR 57. A 2008 Honda operated by Christopher Ebner, 33 of Huntsville was traveling westbound on US 33....
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
