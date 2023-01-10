Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
seehafernews.com
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip
Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
seehafernews.com
Local Fair Volunteer Honored At Wisconsin Dells
A Manitowoc man was one of four people honored this week as winners of an Outstanding Fair Person Award at the Wisconsin State Fair Convention. Named the District 4 Outstanding Fair Person award winner was Dick Pollen of the Manitowoc County Fair. Pollen is the Vice-Chairman of the County Fair...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
seehafernews.com
Teen Accused of Green Bay Hit-and-Run Likely to be Tried as an Adult
The teen charged in a hit-and-run case in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult when her trial begins. Sienna Pecore is accused of driving at speeds of over 100 MPH on October 30th when she crashed at the intersection of Oneida and Mason Streets.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The average car payment is rising throughout the country, now surpassing $700 per month. Click here to see what the average is locally according to Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. – The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment. Click here to see what was included...
seehafernews.com
Candlelight Hike Planned At Woodland Dunes
A Hike By Candelight is being planned for Woodland Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers early next month. It’s scheduled for Saturday night, February 4th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jessica Johnsrud, Candlelight Night Coordinator, said “We’re so excited to bring this event back for the community. It’ll be really close to a full moon that night, so that’ll add to the magic of the evening.”
CBS 58
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
seehafernews.com
115th Annual Meeting Planned For Manitowoc Fish & Game
Manitowoc County Fish & Game Protective Association was founded back in October of 1907 by a group of concerned citizens who felt it was important to protect the natural beauty and resources of this area. This year marks the completion of 115 years of area residents living up to that...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House
The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Redline Plastics Nominated for Manufacturer of the Year
A Manitowoc company has been nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award. Each year, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce honors companies in four categories, and Redline Plastics is among ten in the Medium Category, which is for businesses with 100 to 249 employees. In total, 26 businesses are in the...
wapl.com
2 arrested, runaway girl found in Fond du Lac chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a chase in Fond du Lac. Police say they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
seehafernews.com
House Fire in Two Rivers Causes Significant Damage
A home in Two Rivers caught fire early this morning. According to Captain Eric Isselmann, the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to the home in the 1100 block of 34th Street at 1:30 a.m. where they saw smoke emitting from the first floor. The lone occupant had already evacuated...
seehafernews.com
Shots Fired in a Dispute in Sheboygan
Shots were fired in Sheboygan early this morning in a dispute that started in a restaurant. It is not known at this time whether anyone was hurt in the gunfire incident. Sheboygan Police were called just after midnight to the parking lot of the Thai Café on North 14th Street. They found that there was a fight between two groups of people that spilled out into the parking lot. They also found evidence that a handgun had been fired. Witness statements indicated that after the fight the groups split up and entered different cars and that shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the scene. Police are asking that anyone with information or video about the incident call the Sheboygan Police Department. No other information is available at this time.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Facing Charges After Leaving Her Children at Home While She Went to a Bar
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her children at home while she went out to a bar. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two felony counts of Neglecting a Child With a Disability Under 6, Resulting in No Harm, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Officers...
