Shots were fired in Sheboygan early this morning in a dispute that started in a restaurant. It is not known at this time whether anyone was hurt in the gunfire incident. Sheboygan Police were called just after midnight to the parking lot of the Thai Café on North 14th Street. They found that there was a fight between two groups of people that spilled out into the parking lot. They also found evidence that a handgun had been fired. Witness statements indicated that after the fight the groups split up and entered different cars and that shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the scene. Police are asking that anyone with information or video about the incident call the Sheboygan Police Department. No other information is available at this time.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO