Grandmother, 73, reveals how she 'begged' for an ambulance as her husband suffered a heart attack

A grandmother has revealed begged for an ambulance for two hours while her husband lay dying in front of her at their home - as millions prepare to deal with a day of health worker strikes tomorrow.

Rob Weekley had been suffering indigestion-like symptoms in the days leading up to January 4, before he had a heart attack that morning at his home in Barry, south Wales.

He desperately woke his wife of 43 years, Lesley, at just after 2am by tapping her on the shoulder and asking for tablets, feeling 'clammy and freezing cold'.

Before they went to bed, Lesley insisted she would take him to A&E the following morning, but her husband was reluctant due to the well-documented long waiting times.

Lesley, 73, who works in an ITU department at University Hospital of Wales, said: 'I don't remember if I said the words 'heart attack' when I first called 999, but I knew he had all of the symptoms and I kept repeating the symptoms to the call handlers.

'I couldn't get a pulse, which I was told later by the paramedics was because his blood pressure was so low and his body was shutting down.'

Between 2.18am and 3.32am, Lesley phoned for an ambulance on five occasions and says she told call handlers that her husband was deteriorating quickly.

When paramedics arrived at around 4am, she says they told her he would have probably survived the heart attack had they been dispatched following Lesley's first call.

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers - including call handlers as well as 999 crews - are expected to strike again tomorrow, unless a last-minute pay deal is agreed with the government.

Detailing her frantic calls with the ambulance service, Lesley said: 'When I first rang 999 they said they had no ambulances available. I explained Rob's symptoms, and was told to give him four aspirin tablets to chew.

'He then began vomiting and so I was told not to give him the tablets and that a clinician would ring me back, and if he deteriorated further to call again.

'At 2.36am I called again, and told the call handler that he had collapsed when he tried to get off the bed to go to the toilet.

'The call handler told me to give him the aspirin tablets and call again if things worsened and again I was told they would give the details immediately to the clinician and they would ring me.

'At 2.55am I rang again and told them he had worsened and that while he was breathing his pulse had stopped.

'He told me he was lightheaded and had a tingling sensation. I rang again at 3.11am and said the pulse was still not there, but had the same response.

'I rang again at 3.32am and this time I begged for an ambulance, and then he stopped breathing while I was on the phone. They told me an ambulance was then on its way with blue lights and sirens.

'I dragged him to the floor. I remember he hit his head slightly on the beside table. I started doing CPR as fast as I could, counting with the person on the phone.

'I'm not sure when the paramedics arrived in the end. I think I was performing CPR for around 20 minutes, I was exhausted and my hands had started to become slippery because I was sweating so much.

'After 10 minutes of counting with the call handler I could hardly keep going. I just remember saying: 'I can't keep doing it'.'

Rob - a retired architect from Rhoose, was 'loved and well-respected' in Barry and further afield, especially in music and rugby circles.

He captained Barry Rugby Club and then played for London Welsh after moving near London for 25 years to live with Lesley, who is from Kent.

London Welsh paid its own tribute to Rob on its social media channels, saying he will be 'sorely missed'. Both clubs held a minute's silence in his memory at their fixtures at the weekend.

Lesley said: 'I've felt numb ever since it happened. Now I'm starting to get angry about what has happened. Rob was an extremely fit man.

'He'd never needed to go to the GP, he'd never been ill. I feel robbed that he's gone. We hadn't even sorted life insurance for him.'

Lesley's daughters Jo Darrington and Niki Thompson, and Rob's children Gareth Weekley and Louise Poole, said they are also angry at the way he died.

'Mum is well aware of the pressures facing the NHS because she sees them every day and spends her time consoling others. Now she's in that position,' Jo said.

'Our questions are about how it wasn't recognised that he was suffering a heart attack. The classic symptoms were there.

'Mum couldn't have done any more than she did. I'm much stronger than she is and I couldn't have done CPR for that long. It just felt so needless. I know the NHS is on its knees, but it can't carry on like this.'

Niki explained: 'We're reeling and devastated because Rob should still be alive. So many people say: 'Yes but that's the way it is at the moment and it's happened to a lot of people.' But it's not right. People's lives are ending needlessly.'

Gareth added: 'We are all devastated having lost dad, a loving family man who didn't think twice about helping absolutely anyone and did his best to lift the spirits of everyone around him.

'Les should not have had to go through what she did. How many more people are going to be left in this position before the necessary support is given to the NHS?'

Liam Williams, executive director of quality and nursing at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: 'We are really sorry to hear about such a distressing incident, and we send our deepest condolences to Mrs Weekley and her family.

'This is not the service we aim to deliver, and we know that this must have been a very upsetting and traumatic experience for Mrs Weekley.

'We will be contacting Mrs Weekley to listen to her concerns, investigate the circumstances of our response to Mr Weekley and answer any questions she may have. The pressures on services across the NHS and social care are well documented.

'We recognise that too many patients are having a poor experience of our service, which is something we are extremely concerned about.

'We are working hard with health board colleagues and Welsh Government to find solutions to long waits in the community for ambulances, but these issues are complex and not easily fixed, dependent as they are on so many elements.

'In the meantime, we send our sincere condolences to Mrs Weekley and her family and will be in touch with her shortly.'