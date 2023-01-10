ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 73, reveals how she 'begged' for an ambulance as her husband suffered a heart attack

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A grandmother has revealed begged for an ambulance for two hours while her husband lay dying in front of her at their home - as millions prepare to deal with a day of health worker strikes tomorrow.

Rob Weekley had been suffering indigestion-like symptoms in the days leading up to January 4, before he had a heart attack that morning at his home in Barry, south Wales.

He desperately woke his wife of 43 years, Lesley, at just after 2am by tapping her on the shoulder and asking for tablets, feeling 'clammy and freezing cold'.

Before they went to bed, Lesley insisted she would take him to A&E the following morning, but her husband was reluctant due to the well-documented long waiting times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPJVK_0k9iZq8k00

Lesley, 73, who works in an ITU department at University Hospital of Wales, said: 'I don't remember if I said the words 'heart attack' when I first called 999, but I knew he had all of the symptoms and I kept repeating the symptoms to the call handlers.

'I couldn't get a pulse, which I was told later by the paramedics was because his blood pressure was so low and his body was shutting down.'

Between 2.18am and 3.32am, Lesley phoned for an ambulance on five occasions and says she told call handlers that her husband was deteriorating quickly.

When paramedics arrived at around 4am, she says they told her he would have probably survived the heart attack had they been dispatched following Lesley's first call.

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers - including call handlers as well as 999 crews - are expected to strike again tomorrow, unless a last-minute pay deal is agreed with the government.

Detailing her frantic calls with the ambulance service, Lesley said: 'When I first rang 999 they said they had no ambulances available. I explained Rob's symptoms, and was told to give him four aspirin tablets to chew.

'He then began vomiting and so I was told not to give him the tablets and that a clinician would ring me back, and if he deteriorated further to call again.

'At 2.36am I called again, and told the call handler that he had collapsed when he tried to get off the bed to go to the toilet.

'The call handler told me to give him the aspirin tablets and call again if things worsened and again I was told they would give the details immediately to the clinician and they would ring me.

'At 2.55am I rang again and told them he had worsened and that while he was breathing his pulse had stopped.

'He told me he was lightheaded and had a tingling sensation. I rang again at 3.11am and said the pulse was still not there, but had the same response.

'I rang again at 3.32am and this time I begged for an ambulance, and then he stopped breathing while I was on the phone. They told me an ambulance was then on its way with blue lights and sirens.

'I dragged him to the floor. I remember he hit his head slightly on the beside table. I started doing CPR as fast as I could, counting with the person on the phone.

'I'm not sure when the paramedics arrived in the end. I think I was performing CPR for around 20 minutes, I was exhausted and my hands had started to become slippery because I was sweating so much.

'After 10 minutes of counting with the call handler I could hardly keep going. I just remember saying: 'I can't keep doing it'.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V35qE_0k9iZq8k00

Rob - a retired architect from Rhoose, was 'loved and well-respected' in Barry and further afield, especially in music and rugby circles.

He captained Barry Rugby Club and then played for London Welsh after moving near London for 25 years to live with Lesley, who is from Kent.

London Welsh paid its own tribute to Rob on its social media channels, saying he will be 'sorely missed'. Both clubs held a minute's silence in his memory at their fixtures at the weekend.

Lesley said: 'I've felt numb ever since it happened. Now I'm starting to get angry about what has happened. Rob was an extremely fit man.

'He'd never needed to go to the GP, he'd never been ill. I feel robbed that he's gone. We hadn't even sorted life insurance for him.'

Lesley's daughters Jo Darrington and Niki Thompson, and Rob's children Gareth Weekley and Louise Poole, said they are also angry at the way he died.

'Mum is well aware of the pressures facing the NHS because she sees them every day and spends her time consoling others. Now she's in that position,' Jo said.

'Our questions are about how it wasn't recognised that he was suffering a heart attack. The classic symptoms were there.

'Mum couldn't have done any more than she did. I'm much stronger than she is and I couldn't have done CPR for that long. It just felt so needless. I know the NHS is on its knees, but it can't carry on like this.'

Niki explained: 'We're reeling and devastated because Rob should still be alive. So many people say: 'Yes but that's the way it is at the moment and it's happened to a lot of people.' But it's not right. People's lives are ending needlessly.'

Gareth added: 'We are all devastated having lost dad, a loving family man who didn't think twice about helping absolutely anyone and did his best to lift the spirits of everyone around him.

'Les should not have had to go through what she did. How many more people are going to be left in this position before the necessary support is given to the NHS?'

Liam Williams, executive director of quality and nursing at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: 'We are really sorry to hear about such a distressing incident, and we send our deepest condolences to Mrs Weekley and her family.

'This is not the service we aim to deliver, and we know that this must have been a very upsetting and traumatic experience for Mrs Weekley.

'We will be contacting Mrs Weekley to listen to her concerns, investigate the circumstances of our response to Mr Weekley and answer any questions she may have. The pressures on services across the NHS and social care are well documented.

'We recognise that too many patients are having a poor experience of our service, which is something we are extremely concerned about.

'We are working hard with health board colleagues and Welsh Government to find solutions to long waits in the community for ambulances, but these issues are complex and not easily fixed, dependent as they are on so many elements.

'In the meantime, we send our sincere condolences to Mrs Weekley and her family and will be in touch with her shortly.'

Comments / 25

Freedom for All
3d ago

My sympathies for your loss. We count on our medical service to be efficient. This hospital needs to hire more staff and trained with staff able get police and medical care more quickly.

Reply(3)
16
Marilyn Kubiak
3d ago

Health care worker should not be allowed to go out on strike no matter what it's is considered an national emergency for the whole population. Especially since the post service isn't allowed it's in there contract. Really whats more in important someone life or there mail?

Reply
5
Kathy Gustafson
3d ago

What a sad disappointing article! He should not have died if medical staff had got there immediately! Worthless what they were and should be sued!

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
The Independent

Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese

A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis

A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
New York Post

Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out

A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
The Independent

Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
The Independent

Father and four children suffer cardiac arrest after apartment couch fire

An apartment fire in Indianapolis, Indiana caused cardiac arrest in a 28-year-old man and four children.The fire broke out late Monday at an apartment on the city’s east side. Firefighters responded and managed to beat back the flames approximately a minute after their arrival, according to the Associated Press.The man and the children — ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 — were found inside the apartment, unconscious.The adult is the father to the 1 and 3-year-old girls, according to WISH-TV. The 14 and 12-year-old are both boys, though their relationship with the man is currently unclear.Firefighters began CPR after finding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache

A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy