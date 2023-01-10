Remember that guy who went viral for eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days? Well, his name is Alexander Tominsky and he has since been dubbed The Chicken Man. Tominsky works in the restaurant industry and is once again putting his love for chicken on display for a great cause. On Friday January 13th, Martha (2113 E. York St.) will be serving special chicken martinis and all proceeds from the drinks will go to local Philly community fridges.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO