ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Arkansans react to inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, hundreds of Arkansans watched as Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her inaugural address and outlined her vision for the state for the next four years. The morning was a peaceful transfer of power— with a new governor, of course, will come new ideas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Some kids have faced violence in Arkansas psychiatric facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the dark ages of insane asylums, we would like to think treatment for mentally ill people has evolved— especially when it comes to treating children. Here in 2023, according to dedicated advocates charged with keeping tabs on psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Arkansas,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Arkansas health officials discuss importance of cervical health

ARKANSAS, USA — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Teal is the ribbon color that represents this type of cancer. With this underway, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds the public of its free cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services. The ADH BreastCare program partners with...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets

ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy