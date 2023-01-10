LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO