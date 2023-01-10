Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
Arkansans react to inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, hundreds of Arkansans watched as Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave her inaugural address and outlined her vision for the state for the next four years. The morning was a peaceful transfer of power— with a new governor, of course, will come new ideas...
Governor Sanders issues executive order to repeal existing COVID-19 orders
ARKANSAS, USA — On Friday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order to repeal COVID-19 executive orders issued during the pandemic. The action repealed the following five COVID-19 executive orders:. Executive Order No. 20-11: was effective as of March 30, 2020, and created the Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs 8 executive orders in first 48 hours
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Within the first hour of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn in, she got down to business by signing seven executive orders on Tuesday and adding another to the count on Wednesday. Here they are:. Hiring freeze on government agencies. There is a moratorium on...
Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
Gov.-elect Sanders: 'I want to be the chief salesperson of Arkansas'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
Some kids have faced violence in Arkansas psychiatric facilities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the dark ages of insane asylums, we would like to think treatment for mentally ill people has evolved— especially when it comes to treating children. Here in 2023, according to dedicated advocates charged with keeping tabs on psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Arkansas,...
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act. According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated...
LIHEAP begins for parts of Central Arkansas | Here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program is set to begin for eligible Arkansans in 19 different counties around the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) works to lower energy burden for lower income households. The announcement originally came from the Central Arkansas Development...
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
Insurance companies create hurdles for Arkansas mental health providers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The challenges that Arkansans have faced with mental health services are no secret— but what if the insurance company were to make it harder for a licensed therapist to see you?. Jessica Derrickson has been a licensed therapist for eight years, and in November,...
Arkansas recovery group using settlement money to fight opioid addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the battle against opioid addiction in Arkansas continues, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) has stepped up to provide some much-needed assistance. Back in November, ARORP announced its plans to disperse money from an opioid settlement. "Arkansas is still number two in opioids as...
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
Arkansas health officials discuss importance of cervical health
ARKANSAS, USA — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Teal is the ribbon color that represents this type of cancer. With this underway, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds the public of its free cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services. The ADH BreastCare program partners with...
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 1