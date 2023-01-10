Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect fires at HPD officer with rifle while attempting to flee during traffic stop in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department officer was reportedly shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in north Houston Saturday night. According to Assist. Chief W. Martin, the HPD officer conducted a traffic stop on Cambury Drive near Ella Boulevard. At some point, Martin said the suspect,...
HPD officer shot at by rifle-wielding suspect during traffic stop in N. Houston, officials said
HPD said the officer has been with the department for one year. He was not injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.
KBTX.com
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club. It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM...
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Convicted robber charged in purse snatching of 76-year-old woman in NW Houston grocery store parking lot, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who’s been convicted of aggravated robbery is now being charged in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman at a northwest Houston grocery store, according to court records. Everett Morris, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The...
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
1 killed, several injured after mass shooting at club parking lot in NW Harris County, deputies say
More than 50 shots were fired and at least one AK47 was used during the deadly shooting that investigators believe was a targeted shooting.
MySanAntonio
Houston taqueria customer who killed masked robber breaks silence
A man who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week has broken his silence. Juan L. Guerra Jr., an attorney representing the 46-year-old man, whom police have not named, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday that includes more details about the shooting, which was captured in a surveillance video from inside the restaurant that has since been widely shared on social media.
Click2Houston.com
HPD officer crashes into vehicle with driver reportedly asleep behind the wheel on North Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after an HPD officer crashed into a vehicle with a driver who reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel on the North Freeway Saturday morning. Sgt. D. Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes unit said the crash happened on the North Freeway and North Main Street...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Caught on camera: Man hits customer with gun during cell phone store robbery
HOUSTON — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for hitting a customer during a cell phone store robbery, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. This happened just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 2 at a business on Alief Clodine...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
Click2Houston.com
11 pounds of Methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Sealy, police say
SEALY, Texas – Authorities from the city of Sealy say a traffic stop ended in a major drug bust on Thursday. According to the Sealy Police Department, a vehicle was speeding down IH-10, approximately at the 717 milepost. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver was...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
Click2Houston.com
HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An HPD sergeant was rushed to an area hospital after his patrol car was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in north Houston early Saturday. It happened on the North Loop west entrance ramp near I-45 North shortly...
2 men dead from apparent murder-suicide at NW Harris Co. commercial center parking lot, deputies say
Sherrif Ed Gonzalez tweeted two Hispanic men were found dead at a commercial center parking lot off FM 1960.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
