Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Alice A. Brown
Alice A. Brown age 87 of Forest, died at her residence Wed. Jan.11, 2023. She was born Feb. 5, 1935 in Williamstown on to the late Thomas and Ruth (Cole) Jolliff. She married James Gordon Brown Sr. on Apr. 1, 1953, and he died Mar. 12, 2012. Surviving are her children Beverly (Donnie) Southward, Forest, James (Vickie Johnson) Brown, Forest, Bruce (Angie) Brown, Wharton, Sharon Brown, SC, Michael (Julia) Brown, Forest, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, sisters Bessie Tracy and Virginia Lawrence, both of Forest. She is preceded in death by a daughter Jody Stump and a brother Allen Jolliff.
crawfordcountynow.com
Brittney Nicole Solis
Brittney Nicole Solis, 30, passed away on January 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH. Brittney was born in Galion, Ohio. on March 9, 1992, to Mario Solis and Donna Bell. Brittney was best known as a Tom Boy, which included spending time outside with her dogs. She had a love for football that included Green Bay Packers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Being recently baptized, she enjoyed her great faith and church family. Most of all, she loved her time spent with Selena.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 14
Colonel Crawford (11-3, 5-3 N10): Shots 12-33; 3-pt. shots 8-18 (Allison Weithman 6, Mallory Plesac, Lexi Dure); Free throws 7-12; Rebounds 27 (Mallory Plesac 10); Turnovers 18. Scoring: Gabby Roston 0 2 2, Mallory Plesac 3 1 8, Mira Holt 0 2 2, Allison Weithman 6 1 19, Lexi Dure 1 0 3, Ayla McKibben 1 1 3, Lynae McKibben 1 0 2.
crawfordcountynow.com
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion shoots well to down Crestline
GALION — Crestline’s game plan coming into its matchup with Galion was simple: Limit Galion’s possessions and force the talented Tigers to take fewer shots. In the first quarter, it didn’t work really well as the Tigers jumped out to an 18-5 lead. But from that...
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier death
UPPER SANDUSKY–Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was arraigned in the Wyandot County Common Pleas Court Wednesday afternoon. Bekele faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated burglary. Bekele is accused of killing cashier Keris Riebel on...
crawfordcountynow.com
Police investigating the death of a 48-year-old Marion woman
MARION—On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated...
crawfordcountynow.com
Psychology undergrads travel to Boston to present research
MARION—Ohio State Marion psychology majors Stephanie Karrick and Molly Quinn traveled to Boston, MA, at the end of autumn semester to present research findings on language comprehension during the 63rd Annual Meeting of the Psychonomic Society. The two undergrad students presented a research poster entitled, Exact or approximate? How...
crawfordcountynow.com
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Sunny for your weekend
BUCYRUS—Sunny for the weekend with highs in the 30s. Here is your Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Sunny, with a high of 30. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Saturday Night—Mostly clear, with a low of 20. North wind of 5 mph becoming calm in...
Comments / 0