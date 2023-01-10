Brittney Nicole Solis, 30, passed away on January 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH. Brittney was born in Galion, Ohio. on March 9, 1992, to Mario Solis and Donna Bell. Brittney was best known as a Tom Boy, which included spending time outside with her dogs. She had a love for football that included Green Bay Packers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Being recently baptized, she enjoyed her great faith and church family. Most of all, she loved her time spent with Selena.

GALION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO