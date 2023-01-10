Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
KEYT
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search. Before last week’s shooting of a first-grade teacher, school officials were told...
KEYT
George Santos said accused ‘Ponzi scheme’ he worked at was ‘100% legitimate’ when accused of fraud in 2020
Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a “Ponzi scheme” was “100% legitimate” when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos’ social media and statements found.
KEYT
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands. At least seven people were killed in central Alabama’s Autauga County, with two others — including...
KEYT
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg tells CNN that his office’s investigation of Trump Org. will continue
Investigations into the Trump Organization’s business practices are entering a new chapter and will “go as long as the facts and the law require,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN on Friday, even as he stressed that “a very important chapter” of the probe ended after the company was convicted and sentenced in a tax fraud scheme.
KEYT
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony unsealed by a court on Friday. Portions of...
KEYT
Writer wants Trump’s deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime advice columnist who says Donald Trump raped her a quarter century ago say his fall deposition should be made public. The lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll filed papers late Thursday in Manhattan federal court to support her lawsuit against the former president. Among the papers was a letter urging Judge Lewis Kaplan to order the unsealing of Trump’s October deposition. They argued that deposition excerpts were included in written arguments they made in urging Kaplan to reject Trump’s attempt to toss out the rape claim made in November. But the excerpts have since been redacted while the judge considers whether to unseal the deposition.
KEYT
Who is Robert Hur, special counsel in Biden documents case?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland nominated by then-President Donald Trump, will serve as special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and at an office in Washington. Hur is taking the job from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter. Lausch recommended to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur served as U.S. attorney in Maryland from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that, he was principal associate attorney general under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Comments / 0