Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
Concerns over Santos’ backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos‘ backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance...
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian prosecutor-general’s office has asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital. As the basis for its request, prosecutors in the recently formed work group to fight anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on social media two days after the riot, which said Lula wasn’t elected but rather chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority. Bolsonaro deleted the post the following day. In their request, prosecutors argued that although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to investigate his conduct beforehand.
UN extends Lebanon tribunal until Dec. 31 to wrap up work
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the international tribunal that investigated the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri until the end of the year to complete non-judicial functions so it can cease operation. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that a completion plan, developed and agreed by the United Nations and the government of Lebanon, will guide the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to ensure the completion of its work by Dec. 31. It includes preserving records and archives and protecting witnesses, he said. The tribunal’s mandate had been set to expire at the end of February.
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, offering hard numbers for an unprecedented surge that was apparent in overcrowded hospitals and packed crematoriums, even as the government released little data about the status of the pandemic for weeks.
EU inaugurates first mainland satellite launch port
KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The European Union wants to bolster its capacity to launch small satellites into space with a new launchpad in Arctic Sweden. EU officials and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf inaugurated the EU’s first orbital launch complex on Friday during a visit to Sweden of the European Commission. The new facility near the city of Kiruna should complement the EU’s current launching capabilities in French Guiana. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that small satellites are crucial to tracking natural disasters in real time and help guarantee security.
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
Close to 60,000 people have died of Covid in China since the country abruptly abandoned its tight “zero-Covid” policy in early December, a medical official from the National Health Commission (NHC) told a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. Jiao Yahui, head of the NHC’s medical affairs department,...
