RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian prosecutor-general’s office has asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital. As the basis for its request, prosecutors in the recently formed work group to fight anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on social media two days after the riot, which said Lula wasn’t elected but rather chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority. Bolsonaro deleted the post the following day. In their request, prosecutors argued that although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to investigate his conduct beforehand.

1 DAY AGO