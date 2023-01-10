ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wypr.org

BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation

Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned. Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces housing reform package

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a four-part legislative plan on Thursday to expand new housing opportunities and address community concerns. The proposed legislative reform includes establishing a housing fund, a new system to identify and deal with vacant properties, and modernizing townhome construction, which would lead to larger dwellings.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection

The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Ivan Bates hires half-dozen assistant prosecutors

The city's new top prosecutor is starting to shore up his office, just as he promised. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates hired a half-dozen new assistant prosecutors, three of whom will be division chiefs. It was revealed in a statement that those chiefs will oversee post convictions, the special...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Burglars fail to steal ATM from Chris' Seafood in Canton, but leave damage behind

A Baltimore seafood business is cleaning up damage left behind in an attempted ATM theft. Within just about two minutes just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the thieves parked a Kia Soul and tossed a brick into and walked through the glass door of Chris' Seafood on South Montford Avenue in Canton. They were caught on surveillance video fleeing empty-handed, leaving the ATM behind.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne High School

A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered aid to a 15-year-old...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

