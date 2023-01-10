Read full article on original website
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
wypr.org
BOPA head Donna Drew Sawyer resigns amid fallout over MLK parade cancellation
Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned. Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces housing reform package
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a four-part legislative plan on Thursday to expand new housing opportunities and address community concerns. The proposed legislative reform includes establishing a housing fund, a new system to identify and deal with vacant properties, and modernizing townhome construction, which would lead to larger dwellings.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
WBAL Radio
Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan
People in Baltimore County say they're concerned about a controversial redevelopment plan in Timonium. They're also upset about a project to expand mass transit options nearby. People who live in the area are sharing their concerns. Many are not happy about the expanded transit option by the state and a...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore DOT gets residents' feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy north Baltimore intersection safer. Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road can get pretty busy, and not just with cars. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot...
WBAL Radio
Ethics hearing delayed for Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby's hearing for an ethics violation ruling is delayed again. A judge, who on Tuesday delayed the hearing to Feb. 13, is upset about delay but said it's what needs to be done. Mosby's attorney asked to have a memorandum entered into the case, which...
WBAL Radio
Drug organizations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia facing federal charges
The feds have dismantled two Baltimore-based drug organizations that trafficked fentanyl to West Virginia. The drugs led to a spike in overdoses causing at least two deaths. According to court documents, 34 people from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia have been charged. Kentrel Rollins, 30, of Baltimore, is also accused...
WBAL Radio
Red Line Project 'not a feasible project right now,' Maryland Senate leader says
The Red Line Project connecting east and west Baltimore is "not a feasible project right now," according to the president of the Maryland Senate. Senate Majority Leader Bill Ferguson said there's been a lot of growth, including businesses and homes, where the line was supposed to go. "The Red Line...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appoints Susan Lee as Secretary of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appointed Montgomery County Democratic Senator Susan Lee to be Secretary of State. Lee was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 2002. She also served in the state Senate in 2014. If confirmed by the Democratic controlled Senate, Lee would become the first...
WBAL Radio
Edmondson Westside principal leads healing process after mass shooting
The principal of a Baltimore high school shared deep reflection and remorse Wednesday, one week after one of his students was killed in a mass shooting near campus. City police have not made an arrest in the death of a 16-year-old Edmondson Westside High School student. One of the school's...
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates hires half-dozen assistant prosecutors
The city's new top prosecutor is starting to shore up his office, just as he promised. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates hired a half-dozen new assistant prosecutors, three of whom will be division chiefs. It was revealed in a statement that those chiefs will oversee post convictions, the special...
WBAL Radio
Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
WBAL Radio
Extortion methods across social media affecting PG County middle school students
A story out of Prince George's County has police saying it's a warning to parents everywhere. Police said they're looking for the online crooks who made threats and tried to extort money from several middle school students online. The kids told officials that they got messages on TikTok and Instagram...
WBAL Radio
Burglars fail to steal ATM from Chris' Seafood in Canton, but leave damage behind
A Baltimore seafood business is cleaning up damage left behind in an attempted ATM theft. Within just about two minutes just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the thieves parked a Kia Soul and tossed a brick into and walked through the glass door of Chris' Seafood on South Montford Avenue in Canton. They were caught on surveillance video fleeing empty-handed, leaving the ATM behind.
WBAL Radio
Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne High School
A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered aid to a 15-year-old...
