Facing pressure from Baltimore’s mayor to step down, the head of the city’s arts council, film office and events center has resigned. Donna Drew Sawyer, who led the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, will no longer lead the department, said Brian D. Lyles, president of BOPA’s board of directors, in a statement Tuesday night. He said the search for her replacement begins immediately.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO