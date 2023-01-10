ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety items you should pack in your car when traveling

By Caroline Bleakley
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The severe weather is a reminder to be prepared while on the road. Getting stuck somewhere can be dangerous. The emergency items you keep in your car can make a huge difference in how you get through the event.

Lee Canyon closed Tuesday due to snow safety work

There is currently a winter storm warning for the local mountains until 10 p.m. Tuesday and if you’re planning to drive to see or play in the snow, expect delays. You should also have tire chains or 4-wheel drive with snow tires. Clark County Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez said you should also have the following:

  • Full tank of gas
  • Snow shovel
  • Ice scraper
  • Flashlight
  • Jumper cables
  • First aid kit
  • Water and some food
  • Spare tire or Fix a Flat

Gonzalez said most of the visitors to the local mountains are unaware of the driving conditions and are not prepared for extreme weather conditions.

Here are some of the items recommended for safe road travel.

Having safety items in your car during the hot summer months is also critical, especially water if you become stranded somewhere.

