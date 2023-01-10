ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria native leads Lasell University men's volleyball

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uCFb_0k9iYfiC00

The Lasell Men's Volleyball team was picked to finish second in the GNAC preseason poll recently released.

The Lasers finished with three first place votes, and 75 points. Only Wentworth received more first place votes (6) and points (77). Wentworth and Lasell faced off in the GNAC Championship game last year, with Wentworth winning 3-0.

Peoria native Jordan Shinaut is expected to lead the team this year again.

Shinaut was the team's top attacker last year with 299 kills.

The Lasers will open their season with a Tri-Match at Eastern Nazarene Saturday, Jan. 21, where they will also take on MIT.

2023 GNAC Men's Volleyball Preseason Poll
1. Wentworth (6) - 77
2. Lasell (3) - 75
3. Rivier - 64
4. Regis - 48
5. Emmanuel - 47
6. Elms - 37
7. Emerson - 28
8. Colby-Sawyer - 15
9. Dean - 14

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.4 inches of snow as of 12 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
inbusinessphx.com

Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location

To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

'This is not a choice. I do not choose to be transgender': West Valley school board member becomes target of harassment

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Paul Bixler has devoted her life to public education. Now, her fellow community members are showing up to school board meetings demanding that she resign. Bixler has had a decades-long, illustrious career in public education, ranging from teacher to administrator to principal. She decided to come out of retirement in 2020 to run for an open school board seat at Liberty Elementary after seeing turnover and turmoil around the pandemic, hoping to help.
GOODYEAR, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains

An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

New picture of man suspected of killing Valley teacher released

PHOENIX — Investigators have released a new picture of who they suspect shot and killed a Valley teacher and coach. David Denogean, a teacher with the Phoenix Union High School District, was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Nov. 25. Denogean has been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS: I-10 eastbound still closed after 5 killed in fiery semi-truck crash near Chandler Blvd

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms to Arizona’s Family that at least five people are dead after another semi-truck crash occurred on Interstate 10 in Chandler early Thursday morning. DPS expects the eastbound side of the interstate to remain closed into the afternoon rush hour, with tentative plans to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said there are no other victims.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy