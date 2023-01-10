Peoria native leads Lasell University men's volleyball

The Lasell Men's Volleyball team was picked to finish second in the GNAC preseason poll recently released.

The Lasers finished with three first place votes, and 75 points. Only Wentworth received more first place votes (6) and points (77). Wentworth and Lasell faced off in the GNAC Championship game last year, with Wentworth winning 3-0.

Peoria native Jordan Shinaut is expected to lead the team this year again.

Shinaut was the team's top attacker last year with 299 kills.

The Lasers will open their season with a Tri-Match at Eastern Nazarene Saturday, Jan. 21, where they will also take on MIT.

2023 GNAC Men's Volleyball Preseason Poll

1. Wentworth (6) - 77

2. Lasell (3) - 75

3. Rivier - 64

4. Regis - 48

5. Emmanuel - 47

6. Elms - 37

7. Emerson - 28

8. Colby-Sawyer - 15

9. Dean - 14