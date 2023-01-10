ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
connecticuthistory.org

The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut

The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here

BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland creates a road salt task force

TOLLAND — The Town Council voted on Tuesday to establish a task force to discuss the potential impacts of road salt applications in residential well water. The task force, which includes Town Manager Brian Foley, Director of Administrative Services Mike Wilkinson, the town attorney, and two Town Council members, Katie Murray and Tammy Nuccio, will then make recommendations to the full council.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After ​“Lapse,” Rent Debate

A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Eggs-tremely costly; Flu, fuel, grain driving egg prices upward

Egg prices have remained high even with inflation dropping — as production costs, supply-and-demand, and an avian flu outbreak have combined to keep eggs stubbornly expensive. Jon Moser, who operates myFarmstand in Ellington with his wife and children, said the farm had to raise its price for a dozen...
ELLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
GRANBY, CT

