Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
Windsor sets town meeting on sale of parcels in town center
WINDSOR — The Town Council voted 7-2 at its Jan. 3 meeting to approve the sale and transfer of four parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $141,278, to further its downtown development plans. The sale now has to go to a special town meeting...
Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here
BRISTOL – Recreational cannabis sales in Bristol are almost here. Buyers looking to purchase recreational cannabis Tuesday would have to wait just a little longer in the city as Trulieve’s The Healing Corner on Farmington Avenue is finalizing its permitting process and getting approvals from City Council. The...
Tolland creates a road salt task force
TOLLAND — The Town Council voted on Tuesday to establish a task force to discuss the potential impacts of road salt applications in residential well water. The task force, which includes Town Manager Brian Foley, Director of Administrative Services Mike Wilkinson, the town attorney, and two Town Council members, Katie Murray and Tammy Nuccio, will then make recommendations to the full council.
Rentschler developer buys 300 acres in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — The Massachusetts developer planning a massive logistics center and tech park development at Rentschler Field has bought 300 acres there for $78.47 million, records show. East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh expects National Development to build throughout this year and then gain occupancy permits for its first...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Eviction OK’d After “Lapse,” Rent Debate
A state judge has ordered a Blake Street family of renters to leave their apartment by the end of the month — siding with a small local landlord desperate to take back possession of an apartment he hasn’t collected rent on in roughly half a year, and leaving a hardship-beset tenant to scramble to find a new place to live for her and her kids.
Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Women, queer-owned inclusive thrift shop brings stylish magic to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An all-inclusive thrift shop is heading to downtown New Haven, promoting plus-size clothes and an alternative aesthetic with a safe space for all — and it’s run by witches. Witch Bitch Thrift, the women and queer-owned business, will open their storefront in New Haven on Friday. The highly-anticipated opening follows […]
Eggs-tremely costly; Flu, fuel, grain driving egg prices upward
Egg prices have remained high even with inflation dropping — as production costs, supply-and-demand, and an avian flu outbreak have combined to keep eggs stubbornly expensive. Jon Moser, who operates myFarmstand in Ellington with his wife and children, said the farm had to raise its price for a dozen...
Glastonbury council OKs planning, not building, sidewalk
GLASTONBURY — The Town Council voted this week to instruct town staff members to prepare detailed plans for building the last major section of the Main Street sidewalk, from the Old Cider Mill to the intersection where Main Street meets Red Hill Drive and Chestnut Hill Road. DECISION: Glastonbury...
New York Times ranks New Haven among best cities in world to visit in 2023
Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new round of travel destinations. The New York Times released a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. Among the historic, must-see places across the globe — like the artsy city filled with Roman ruins in Tarragona, Spain and the orange-sand beaches of La Guajira, Columbia […]
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
